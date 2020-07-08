Loop Media Inks Multiple Deals for its Affordable and Engaging “Loop for Business” Proprietary Video Player as Venues Start to Reopen

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (OTC: ITRKD), announced today that multiple deals have been agreed for its “Loop for Business” video player (the “Loop Player”) designed for commercial venues of all sizes. First introduced in February of this year “Loop for Business”, which can be streamed direct to televisions from the Loop Player, is proving to be a great solution for businesses looking for customizable video content, customer focused digital signage and flexible program scheduling that’s significantly more affordable than cable, satellite or other enterprise video and signage systems.





“Despite the displacements and disruptions that have occurred since the Loop Player was introduced earlier this year, we have been working with various venues to help them be prepared for reopening and reengaging with their customers when they are able to do so,” said Jon Niermann, Loop Media CEO and Co-Founder. “As venue operators turn their attention to safely reopening upon government ‘stay at home’ orders being relaxed or removed, they are understandably focused on cost and value for money. These operators seek high quality premium content that is flexible and programable and many of them are surprised at how easily the Loop Player can address these needs and how affordable it is.”

Several top national chains, regional locations and local establishments have recognized the value the Loop Player provides, as they seek to cut costs and find better ways to attract and engage customers. Applebee’s, Bubba’s 33, Rock ‘n Roll Sushi, Huck-n-Finns and Tillie’s Lounge are among the restaurants in over 30 states that have recently installed Loop Players to reduce costs and enhance entertainment at certain venues.

“The ‘Loop for Business’ solution has been a reliable, easy-to-use system for our customers,” said Mohammed Aladhami, Mesa, AZ General Manager of Applebee’s. “All our managers absolutely love the Loop Player at the Mesa location. We plan on using it for the ‘Drink of the Month’ and ‘Dine & Donate’ specials and look forward to seeing even more success as we continue to use ‘Loop for Business’ for our in-venue customer entertainment.”

“Our reopening wouldn’t have gone off with the same amount of fanfare and success without the introduction of ‘Loop for Business’. Repeatedly, our Huck-n-Finns’ customers have lined up directly in front of our video displays connected to the ‘Loop for Business’ system and intuitively interacted with Loop’s content on the screens,” said Jefferson Jenkins, Owner of Huck-n-Finns Sports Bistro. “Despite the uncertainties and anxieties associated with reopening during COVID-19, ‘Loop for Business’ has given Huck-n-Finns ease-of-use and client support that is second to none. We can’t wait to see even more enthusiasm from our customers while using ‘Loop for Business’ as we continue to re-introduce Huck-n-Finns to our local marketplace.”

“As a bar owner, I want customers to have their heads up, involved with what’s going on at the bar and not looking down at their phones,” said Nigel Cotterill, Co-Owner of Tillie’s Lounge. “With endless channels of engaging, streamable content ‘Loop for Business’ attracts customer attention and keeps them engaged.”

Gone is the need for a big, bulky, expensive computer system in an AV rack, as the Loop Player is a simple plug-and-play small-box solution that works well in most situations, from a small single screen coffee shop or retail store to a large multi-screen environment. With the Loop Player, any commercial or public venue can enjoy high-quality premium short-form content for a cost of up to 80 percent less than what was previously offered to the market.

Loop Media, Inc.’s proprietary Loop Player for commercial and public venues offers the “Loop for Business” library of over 500,000 premium short-form videos that includes a variety of engaging content for consumers. The hallmark of Loop’s video offerings is its expansive library of music videos featuring any genre or mood available for venues including bars, hair salons, restaurants, casinos, tattoo shops and more. Loop also provides the latest movie trailers, funny viral videos, sports highlights and lifestyle videos.

“Loop for Business” allows streaming of content that’s updated daily, as well as cached content for in-venue connectivity issues, ensuring screens are never dark. Aside from its own Loop Player, the company also has the Loop™ app for businesses and consumers available for smart TV devices such as the Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV supported sets such as Sony, Sharp, Philips and others.

Pricing for the Loop Player, Loop™ app and other information can be found at https://loop.tv.

Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company building products and solutions for both businesses with the “Loop For Business” proprietary player and consumers via the new Loop Media music video app available on iOS and Android devices. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 music videos; film, game and TV trailers; viral videos; sports clips; and lifestyle videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv.

