Schwab Announces Action on Google Integration

New Capability Makes it Even Easier for Schwab Clients to Monitor Accounts and Portfolio Across Google Assistant-Enabled Devices

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Schwab announced an integration with Google, enabling Google Assistant users to easily and securely access certain Schwab account and portfolio updates across multiple devices through voice-enabled technology.

To enable Schwab’s Action on Google, Schwab clients are guided through a quick, simple configuration process. In just a few minutes, clients can follow on-screen prompts through the “Finance” section of Google Account settings where they will input Schwab credentials, consent, and choose accounts to link. The integration does not currently enable brokerage transactions.

Schwab’s Action on Google allows Schwab clients to:

Track portfolio performance – With a simple request such as, “Hey Google, check my Charles Schwab portfolio,” clients can get real-time updates on how their portfolio is performing

– With a simple request such as, “Hey Google, check my Charles Schwab portfolio,” clients can get real-time updates on how their portfolio is performing Review account information – Ask Google for updates around any linked Schwab account or account type with a prompt such as, “Hey Google, how are my Schwab retirement accounts doing?”

– Ask Google for updates around any linked Schwab account or account type with a prompt such as, “Hey Google, how are my Schwab retirement accounts doing?” Get updates on positions – Clients can ask Google for updates, such as trade price or volume, on specific stocks in their portfolio

– Clients can ask Google for updates, such as trade price or volume, on specific stocks in their portfolio Access through multiple devices – Schwab’s Action is available to Schwab clients through multiple Google Assistant devices such as the Google Assistant app for iOS users, Google Nest, and other smart speakers and Smart Displays

“We’re committed to increasing access to investing for every client with a focus on making both investing and planning easier, more modern, and more approachable,” says Zack Gipson, senior vice president, Schwab Digital Services. “Consumers today expect the brands they do business with to be available whenever and wherever needed, and how they invest should be no different.”

More information about the Schwab Action on Google is available here.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Disclosures:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 360 offices and 14.0 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.4 million banking accounts, and $4.0 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2020. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products.

The Charles Schwab Corporation provides a full range of brokerage, banking and financial advisory services through its operating subsidiaries. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC), offers investment services and products, including Schwab brokerage accounts. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides deposit and lending services and products. Access to Electronic Services may be limited or unavailable during periods of peak demand, market volatility, systems upgrade, maintenance, or for other reasons.

Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value

Google Disclosures:

Google and Nest are trademarks of Google LLC.

(0620-ORHH)

