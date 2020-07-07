Don’t Choose Between Your Health and Education: Choose Online School

Iowa Virtual Academy Health-Related Enrollment Exceptions Extended Through July 15 for the 2020-2021 School Year

GUTTENBERG, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation—Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, has extended its enrollment deadline for the 2020-2021 school year.

Across the country, students in brick-and-mortar schools had their education disrupted by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic stretches into the summer, uncertainty is growing on what the upcoming school year could look like and many families are considering learning alternatives. A recent survey by Morning Consult and K12 Inc. showed that two-thirds (66%) of U.S. parents said they would consider online learning programs as an alternative to brick-and-mortar schools to provide continuity to their child’s education.

“With families across Iowa facing educational uncertainty due to COVID-19, online school provides a solution where they aren’t forced to choose between their health and education,” said Head of School Steve Hoff. “The open enrollment extension allows us to welcome more families to our community and provide them with a healthy and safe learning environment.”

IAVA offers an online, tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. Combining online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers, IAVA provides a personalized learning experience.

IAVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music, and physical education, as well as electives and world languages, and students have the opportunity for concurrent enrollment with a local community college. IAVA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

Resources are available to help IAVA students and families navigate the online learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests together in an online setting.

Parents interested in enrolling in IAVA have until July 15, 2020 to apply. After this date parents can apply through September 11, 2020 based on limited exceptions as allowed by their school district. For more information about IAVA visit https://iava.k12.com or download the free K12 app for iOS and Android devices.

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, which uses curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Iowa Virtual Academy gives Iowa students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about IAVA, visit https://iava.k12.com.

