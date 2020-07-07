ASSA ABLOY Joins Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors

Global Leader in Access Solutions Locks in on Open Standards

DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConnectedDevices–The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced ASSA ABLOY Group – the global leader in access solutions – has joined the Alliance’s Board of Directors. The reputable hardware company is already an active member in the Connected Home over IP project within the Alliance, contributing experts to develop the new, royalty-free connectivity standard for increased compatibility among Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Covering all needs for products and services related to access control such as locks, doors, and entrance automation solutions, ASSA ABLOY designs and delivers offerings to help people feel safe and secure whether they are at home or at work.

“As a major manufacturer of residential and commercial access solutions, our product lines depend on efficient, reliable, and secure communications to operate effectively,” said Martin Huddart, Head of Smart Residential, ASSA ABLOY. “Connectivity based on open, global standards is what’s going to drive this next generation of smart home and building products, so it’s important we’re involved in initiatives like Project CHIP and that we collaborate with other domain experts as part of the Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors.”

ASSA ABLOY was founded in 1994 and has grown rapidly from its roots in mechanical locks and hardware into a variety of access solutions for managing access into residential homes and commercial and institutional buildings. In August 2000, ASSA ABLOY acquired Yale, one of the best-known and most-respected names in the industry since 1840. Yale provides solutions for the residential market, offering a wide portfolio of smart door locks trusted every day by consumers around the world.

“The brand power of ASSA ABLOY and Yale, as well as their market experience, enables a more open world fueled by physical and digital connections, in solid alignment with the values embraced by our member-driven organization,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance. “Having this trusted company join our Promoter ranks will strengthen the quality and reach of the important work being done by Alliance members, especially in the critical categories involving security, safety, and openness.”

For more information about the Zigbee Alliance, its open IoT technologies, Project Connected Home over IP, or how to get involved to bring about more good change for the industry by the industry, visit www.zigbeealliance.org.

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions – including the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP – we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Huawei, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian. www.zigbeealliance.org www.connectedhomeip.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. Our offering covers products and services related to openings; such as locks, doors, gates, and entrance automation solutions. We are also experts in trusted identities; with keys, cards, tags, mobile, and biometric identity verification systems as parts of our offering. The global brand Yale, as part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, provides solutions for the residential market, offering a wide portfolio of smart door locks to consumers. Every day, ASSA ABLOY helps billions of people to experience a more open world with innovative solutions that enable safe, secure, and convenient access to physical and digital places. We provide efficient door openings, trusted identities, entrance automation, and service for institutional and commercial customers, as well as for the residential market. www.assaabloyopeningsolutions.com

