Applied Industrial Technologies Introduces its New 2020-2021 Industrial Products Catalog with More Than 31,000 Products

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has published its annual Product Catalog for 2020/2021 with more than 31,000 of its most popular industrial and maintenance products, including bearings, belts, hoses, motors, drives, power transmission products, hydraulic and pneumatic components, tools, lubricants, maintenance products, safety items, janitorial supplies, and more. This well-organized, printed catalog helps maintenance and production managers save time by profiling the best-selling products from nearly 200 manufacturers.

“ The Applied® Product Catalog continues to be a valuable resource for our customers,” says Jason Vasquez, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “ Applied offers more than 2.5 million products online, and selected 31,000 of its most popular products to include in this printed catalog, which is organized to easily find replacement and maintenance products. This new catalog also includes valuable technical resources, troubleshooting guides, formulas, conversion tables, maintenance repair tips, and a selection of eco-friendly products,” says Vasquez.

The Applied Product Catalog is available for no charge in print and digital formats at https://www.applied.com/catalog. Pick up a free copy at your local Applied Service Center, request online for a printed copy, review the digital version online, or download the app in iTunes® or Google Play™ for effortless searching and seamless ordering. Or, simply call 866-351-3464 to request your copy.

Founded in 1923, Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, automation technologies, and other industrial supplies, serving MRO and EOM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial, fluid power, and flow control applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, fluid power, and flow control shop services. Applied also offers storeroom services and inventory management solutions that provide added value to its customers. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

