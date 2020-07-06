    • Color Grading Feature Live Events Live Production Post Production Remote Work Streaming Workflow

    Online Event: ASSIMILATE Creative Boost – Remote On-Set Production In A New Era

    Posted on

    Join us for our next online session about remote on-set production in a new era.

    Register now:

    ASSIMILATE Creative Boost
    “On-set. Near-set. Off-set. Stream(line) Production.”

    Wednesday, July 8th
    10:00 Los Angeles | 13:00 New York | 18:00 London | 19:00 Berlin

    What is this online event about?

    In this online session we will show you how to use Assimilate Live Assist to boost your on-set workflow and adapt to an era of social distancing and fewer bodies on the set. Whether it’s live grading, live green screen replacement, multi-cam recording & playback or using Live Assist as a Media-hub to live-stream out multiple camera feeds, or instant-review footage and grades from any phone, tablet or laptop near-set. We will also have Stefan King from Difference Live Streaming, showing us the latest developments of their private low-latency streaming platform, and how to use it with Live Assist.

    We will go over:

    • Example setup with 2 cameras
    • Live grading both camera feeds
    • Live effects & green screen replacement
    • (auto-) recording and playback of camera feeds
    • Set up Multi-Cam Live Stream from Live Assist
    • Use of on-screen annotations to communicate with remote clients
    • Stefan King showing how to stream to a secure private platform
    • Built-in http web interface for local instant review of recorded clips and grades
    • Generating reports and grade index for post houses
    • Post Workflow for dailies
    • Short- and Mid-term plans for Live Assist
    • Q&A

    The event is free for all attendees.

    The content is designed for DITs and Video Assists.
    We will also record the event for you to watch later.
    Please send your questions, comments and feedback to: info@assimilateinc.com

    In the meantime:As part of our Creative Boost Program, all of our software is FREE until end of October.Sign up for a free software license for any of our products now!

    ASSIMILATE, Inc.
    4995 Shiloh Place
    San Jose, CA 95138

