Online Event: ASSIMILATE Creative Boost – Remote On-Set Production In A New Era

Join us for our next online session about remote on-set production in a new era.

ASSIMILATE Creative Boost

“On-set. Near-set. Off-set. Stream(line) Production.”

Wednesday, July 8th

10:00 Los Angeles | 13:00 New York | 18:00 London | 19:00 Berlin

What is this online event about?

In this online session we will show you how to use Assimilate Live Assist to boost your on-set workflow and adapt to an era of social distancing and fewer bodies on the set. Whether it’s live grading, live green screen replacement, multi-cam recording & playback or using Live Assist as a Media-hub to live-stream out multiple camera feeds, or instant-review footage and grades from any phone, tablet or laptop near-set. We will also have Stefan King from Difference Live Streaming, showing us the latest developments of their private low-latency streaming platform, and how to use it with Live Assist.

We will go over:

Example setup with 2 cameras

Live grading both camera feeds

Live effects & green screen replacement

(auto-) recording and playback of camera feeds

Set up Multi-Cam Live Stream from Live Assist

Use of on-screen annotations to communicate with remote clients

Stefan King showing how to stream to a secure private platform

Built-in http web interface for local instant review of recorded clips and grades

Generating reports and grade index for post houses

Post Workflow for dailies

Short- and Mid-term plans for Live Assist

Q&A

The event is free for all attendees.

The content is designed for DITs and Video Assists.

We will also record the event for you to watch later.

Please send your questions, comments and feedback to: info@assimilateinc.com

As part of our Creative Boost Program, all of our software is FREE until end of October.

