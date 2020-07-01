Washington Prime Group Announces Exciting Food and Beverage Offerings to Make Debut in Tri-Cities at The Mall at Johnson City

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced updates to redevelopment efforts at The Mall at Johnson City, located in Johnson City, Tennessee. Highly sought-after food and beverage concepts Chipotle Mexican Grill and Chicken Salad Chick will make their debut in the Tri-Cities and will anchor a new, multi-tenant building along North Roan Street at The Mall at Johnson City.

Chipotle, a leader and innovator in the food industry, is committed to serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chicken Salad Chick is the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept. Both exciting new concepts are expected to open in spring 2021.

Washington Prime Group is in active discussions with a lineup of both regional and national food and beverage concepts to join Chipotle and Chicken Salad Chick in the new, high-visibility space at The Mall at Johnson City.

Previously announced leasing and development initiatives include the following:

Construction of HomeGoods, its first location in the Tri-Cities, is underway to anchor the replacement of the former Sears;

Palmetto Moon, which opened on June 5, 2020, unites the flair and comforts of southern living with stylish apparel, footwear, gifts, and collegiate wear. This new to market retailer has been very well received by the community since its grand opening;

In-demand retail concepts Rose & Remington and Curve & Cloth will make their debut in the Tri-Cities and are expected to open at The Mall at Johnson City in spring 2021; and

The Mall at Johnson City will undergo a planned renovation of the interior common areas and exterior entrances, which will include aesthetic upgrades such as new seating, lighting, flooring and finishes.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “Why did the Chicken Salad Chick Cross the Roan Street in Johnson City, Tennessee? I’ll tell you why…so our guests at Johnson City Mall could enjoy such Southern favorites as Olivia’s Old South and Jalapeño Holly. While I’ve never met Stacy Brown, the founder of Chicken Salad Chick, her prowess when it comes to all things poultry is known far and wide. So I shouldn’t have to egg you on when they open up next spring. I’m not yolking…with nearly 150 locations Chicken Salad Chick ain’t clucking around.

“It’s late Saturday evening as I finish up this press release and I have to admit a carnitas burrito with guacamole, black beans and tomatillo-green chili salsa sounds really good right about now. Chipotle Mexican Grill has been a mainstay in my household for fifteen years or so for a couple of reasons. First of all, they’re food is always fresh and, plain and simple, delicious. Second, as both of my teenage daughters are vegetarian, Chipotle is one of the few places where I am able to satisfy their herbivorous as well as my carnivorous cravings.”

The Company proactively executed an agreement in 2019 to gain control of the Sears site for planned redevelopment. Planning for this redevelopment effort, which includes a series of initiatives to enhance the guest experience at The Mall at Johnson City, has been thoughtfully completed with input from the City of Johnson City and existing tenants.

The ongoing leasing and development efforts collectively reinforce The Mall at Johnson City’s location along North Roan Street as the premier retail corridor in the Tri-Cities. With many unique and market-exclusive retailers, The Mall at Johnson City is well positioned for long term success.

HomeGoods, Chicken Salad Chick, Chipotle, Rose & Remington and Curve & Cloth are expected to be complete and open in 2021. WPG intends to celebrate these exciting additions at a community event celebrating The Mall at Johnson City’s 50th Anniversary. Due to the Company’s focus on the health and safety of its guests, retailers, employees and community partners during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, timing and details relating to the 50th Anniversary community event will be announced as circumstances stabilize and return to normal.

