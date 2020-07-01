FOX Entertainment’s AVOD Service Tubi Adds 30 Seasons of Cult Phenom The Joy of Painting Featuring Bob Ross

Nearly 400 episodes of happy trees and almighty mountains come to Tubi via content deal with Cinedigm

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, today announced it will bring 30 seasons of cult phenomenon The Joy of Painting – featuring the dulcet tones of Bob Ross’ voice and tap-tapping of his two-inch brush – to its massive library on the Docurama Channel from Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM). Over 30 seasons and nearly 400 episodes will stream on Tubi by the end of July, absolutely free.

“Bob Ross and his unforgettable style make The Joy of Painting the epitome of comfort TV,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of Tubi. “Tubi is proud to be a streaming home for this timeless and beloved series.”

“The Joy of Painting has never been more popular, as evidenced by the ever-growing following and tremendous view count that Ross has garnered on social media platforms,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “We are thrilled to be working with Tubi to introduce new audiences to this iconic program.”

In 1983 along with his partners Annette and Walt Kowalski, Bob Ross launched the Joy of Painting on public television. From 1983 through 1994, Bob recorded more than 400 episodes and The Joy of Painting became and remains today, one of the most popular and well-known shows on public television. Bob’s passion for teaching and inspiring others lives on today through the thousands of instructors who teach his method around the world. For many fans, Bob Ross is the “King of ASMR,” the audio sensory meridian response that keeps people tuned in and watching his every move. He can also be found today at the forefront of an exciting and inspirational wellness movement. The Joy of Painting can be found on the Docurama Channel on Tubi.

With total view time reaching a milestone 200 million hours of content streamed in April, Tubi has over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, is an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free. Currently available in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Australia, Tubi can be accessed on Amazon FireTV, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android, and many others.

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Contacts

Peter Binazeski



Tubi



323-206-5077



pbinazeski@tubi.tv

Morgan Albrecht



Tubi



323-206-5077



malbrecht@tubi.tv

George Cabico



The Lippin Group for Tubi



323-801-7459



gcabico@lippingroup.com

(For Cinedigm)



Jill Newhouse Calcaterra



310-466-5135



jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com