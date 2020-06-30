Washington Prime Group Town Centers Reopen Nationwide

Year to date leasing volume through June 21, 2020 remains strong despite temporary business disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic

Many retailers experiencing strong pent up demand and increased sales per guest visit

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that the Company’s enclosed assets across the US have reopened for business. As previously stated, about 60% of the Company’s properties have an open air format and remained fully or partially open during the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition, most WPG assets implemented curbside pickup and carryout food and beverage options during the second quarter.

All WPG centers are welcoming guests, with the exception of two properties in New York and one in New Jersey. Those properties currently offer partial retail operations including Retail to Go curbside pickup and instore shopping at locations with exterior entrances, as permitted by state law.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “Nearly 90% of WPG tenancy is back up and running and our retail partners are experiencing strong pent up demand as well as increased sales per guest visit. We’ve also seen the reopening of stores within WPG assets earlier when compared to other locations. In addition, we’re hearing from many of our retail partners their secondary market locations are outpacing sales in larger trade areas in general and at our assets in particular. While it sure hasn’t been easy, our conviction to serving as the dominant town center within our trade area is as strong as ever and we’re grateful our guests and tenants appear to agree.”

Conforti added: “We sure as heck didn’t sit still during the previous four months. In fact, during the months of March, April and May, in addition to the first three weeks of June, 165 leases were signed totaling 1.2M SF. Year to date, total leasing volume is already equal to the first six months of 2019 and we still have one more week remaining in the quarter.

“Importantly, WPG continues to serve as a resource to guests, tenants and partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look below for a recap of several ways we’ve been staying busy during this unprecedented time.”

WPG Cares : The Company offered its assets and services to over 600 local, state, federal and nonprofit agencies combating COVID-19. To date, WPG has performed ~400 community service projects including serving as distribution centers for medical supplies, hosting of COVID-19 testing stations, providing space for food depository as well as immediate response actions. Asset participation with onsite management is nearly 100% (view WPG Cares here);

: The Company offered its assets and services to over 600 local, state, federal and nonprofit agencies combating COVID-19. To date, WPG has performed ~400 community service projects including serving as distribution centers for medical supplies, hosting of COVID-19 testing stations, providing space for food depository as well as immediate response actions. Asset participation with onsite management is nearly 100% (view WPG Cares here); Fulventory : The Company recently launched Fulventory, a last mile fulfilment initiative which allows tenants to utilize space within WPG assets for BOPIS (buy online and pickup in store) and inventory clearance. As BOPIS and BORIS continue to gain traction with consumers, Fulventory captures the nexus between physical space and eCommerce (view Fulventory here). For instance, WPG recently signed a lease with WVU Medicine to repurpose the ~80,000 SF former Sears location at Morgantown Mall, in Morgantown, West Virginia as a logistics, distribution and fulfillment center serving the broader WVU Medicine network;

: The Company recently launched Fulventory, a last mile fulfilment initiative which allows tenants to utilize space within WPG assets for BOPIS (buy online and pickup in store) and inventory clearance. As BOPIS and BORIS continue to gain traction with consumers, Fulventory captures the nexus between physical space and eCommerce (view Fulventory here). For instance, WPG recently signed a lease with WVU Medicine to repurpose the ~80,000 SF former Sears location at Morgantown Mall, in Morgantown, West Virginia as a logistics, distribution and fulfillment center serving the broader WVU Medicine network; Open for Small Business : WPG established Open for Small Business in conjunction with University of Chicago’s Clinic on Entrepreneurship and faculty members (Nobel Laureate Richard Thaler and Freakonomics author Steven Levitt) in order to assist local entrepreneurs e.g. standardized lease modification. Open for Small Business also hosts educational webinars addressing such topics as accessing SBA capital and other relevant subject matter (view Open for Small Business here);

: WPG established Open for Small Business in conjunction with University of Chicago’s Clinic on Entrepreneurship and faculty members (Nobel Laureate Richard Thaler and Freakonomics author Steven Levitt) in order to assist local entrepreneurs e.g. standardized lease modification. Open for Small Business also hosts educational webinars addressing such topics as accessing SBA capital and other relevant subject matter (view Open for Small Business here); ScholarSpree : #ScholarSpree is a celebration honoring high school seniors nationwide. WPG honored graduates with outdoor and digital events during COVID-19. Scheduled activities included a Class of 2020 digital mosaic and graduation cap (mortar board) design contest with a grand prize of $10,000;

: #ScholarSpree is a celebration honoring high school seniors nationwide. WPG honored graduates with outdoor and digital events during COVID-19. Scheduled activities included a Class of 2020 digital mosaic and graduation cap (mortar board) design contest with a grand prize of $10,000; Well Picked Goods : Well Picked Goods is an initiative whereby WPG produces a weekly digital curation of merchandise from local entrepreneurs and national tenancy as selected by General Managers of a featured WPG town center. Intended to maintain consumer loyalty and incent a return to the physical asset, Well Picked Goods includes an in store gift card promotion subject to a minimum purchase as tenants reopen for business;

: Well Picked Goods is an initiative whereby WPG produces a weekly digital curation of merchandise from local entrepreneurs and national tenancy as selected by General Managers of a featured WPG town center. Intended to maintain consumer loyalty and incent a return to the physical asset, Well Picked Goods includes an in store gift card promotion subject to a minimum purchase as tenants reopen for business; Latinx Focus : As a substantial number of WPG assets cater to a Hispanic demographic constituency, Latinx is an initiative which allows Latin American retailers the ability to beta test US consumer receptivity to their product offerings via temporary (pop up) installations both inline and common area. In addition to physical locations, WPG will provide digital access throughout its entire portfolio as well as social media activation; and

: As a substantial number of WPG assets cater to a Hispanic demographic constituency, Latinx is an initiative which allows Latin American retailers the ability to beta test US consumer receptivity to their product offerings via temporary (pop up) installations both inline and common area. In addition to physical locations, WPG will provide digital access throughout its entire portfolio as well as social media activation; and Retail to Go: WPG is of the belief there exists a symbiotic relationship between physical retailing and eCommerce. The key to successfully integrating the two is to provide guest convenience in conjunction with relevant goods and services and dynamic attractions which result in extended guest visitation. Retail to Go satisfies the convenience proposition while WPG continues to diversify tenancy and activate common area.

About Washington Prime Group Inc.

Washington Prime Group: National footprint with local flavor. With 100 town centers throughout the US, we’re as American as apple pie. As a matter of fact, we are also as American as deep dish pizza in Chicago, Hawaiian poke salad, vegan spring rolls in Malibu, El Paso Tex-Mex, Maryland crab cakes, kimchi in Orange County, Memphis barbeque and a Kansas City porterhouse. Our well regarded infrastructure, from Hawaii to Connecticut, and pretty much everywhere else in between, allows our tenant and sponsor partners to benefit from the operating efficacy and economies of scale at a large national real estate company, alongside local management who possess comprehensive knowledge of the specific locale within which they reside. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

