BeyondEdge™ Launches First SD-LAN XGS-PON Featuring Tibit MicroPlug™ OLT

Innovative Combination Simplifies Network Architecture & Reduces TCO by Over 50%

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BeyondEdge™, Inc., a software-defined, edge compute company with decades of experience in delivering high-speed, multi-vendor Optical Network Terminal (ONT) solutions and Tibit Communications, a CA-based innovator in next generation access devices announced today, availability of a breakthrough integrated solution that simplifies the LAN PON network architecture via the BeyondEdge SD-LAN solution and the game-changing Tibit XGS-PON MicroPlug OLT. This disruptive, single solution offers enterprise network operators a truly cost-effective migration path to multi-gigabit PON networks in order to meet near-term and long-term requirements for higher-bandwidth, ultra-fast networks in campus, building, and greenfield environments.

“ BeyondEdge provides network operators with the right platform that opens the door for competitive differentiation, new ARPU business services and premium-tier revenue streams with all technologies existing on the same fiber infrastructure, enabling high speed services to the user edge at half the cost of most industry solutions,” said Amir Elbaz, CEO of BeyondEdge. “ With BeyondEdge, vendor and technology lock-in is eliminated, so network operators can invest now and benefit from both cost reductions and network efficiencies with an unrestricted migration path to future xPON technologies.”

“ Tibit and BeyondEdge have a long-standing cooperation on this solution, and we’re proud to contribute our game-changing MicroPlug™ OLT architecture to their end-to-end, SD-LAN design,” said Richard Stanfield, President and CEO of Tibit Communications. “ With the commercial release of the combined solution, the BeyondEdge SD-LAN architecture provides an industry-leading approach to flexible deployments for 10 Gbps access. It enables highly-modular, port-by-port scaling for carriers and enterprises deploying next-generation broadband speeds. At the same time, the BeyondEdge architecture provides robust SDN management controls over both Ethernet and PON access domains.”

The BeyondEdge SD-LAN solution leverages XGS-PON’s inherent reach and passive nature to deliver an advanced network solution using the most simplified architecture with service to the enterprise edge client at a 10 Gigabit symmetric rate. The design replaces the traditional, expensive OLT Chassis with the Tibit MicroPlug™ OLT (Pluggable PON Transceiver & OLT MAC), providing more capacity that plugs into a COTS switch or legacy Ethernet hardware, reducing power, space, and overall total cost of ownership.

Design of the BeyondEdge SD-LAN software and Tibit MicroPlug solution streamlines the costs of deploying and managing a symmetrical network for campuses, greenfield, or business office projects and scales to eliminate overbuilds. Later, when higher bandwidth is required migration to the NG-PON solution can be added to the network without design or infrastructure changes, providing the right balance for current and long-term investment of the network.

About BeyondEdge™

BeyondEdge™ is a software-defined, edge compute company focused on advancing the transformation of networks via an open and modular software platform that delivers highly intelligent and fully automated networks for buildings and campus-wide environments. With its proven software technology, BeyondEdge solves the challenges that come with complex networks and proprietary hardware, providing the only 100% Software-Defined LAN for all services. This solution simplifies network architecture and management, and enables businesses to succeed faster, while delivering marked value, including decreased CAPEX and OPEX and support of current and future technologies. Through its blue-chip partners, established VARs, and MSPs, BeyondEdge solutions are deployed across many high-growth and high-value customer segments. BeyondEdge is headquartered in Richardson, TX. For more information on the company, please visit www.beyondedgenetworks.com.

About Tibit Communications

Founded in 2014, Tibit Communications has introduced a fundamental change to the architecture and economics of PON solutions, which has been mostly constrained to proprietary, chassis-mounted architectures available from only a few global vendors. Tibit’s MicroPlug™ OLT is the world’s first pluggable OLT. The standard based SFP+ form factor allows their device to plug into almost any 10G switchport, greatly expanding architecture options for carriers. All this is enabled by the Tibit bridge ASIC, the world’s smallest and lowest power 10G OLT chipset, which supports a rich feature set across both ITU-T and IEEE 10 GPON standards. PON should be much simpler to deploy than it is today. Watch for more news from Tibit in 2020 on how we’re making that happen.

