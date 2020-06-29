Powering the Festival of the Future: Sansar Allows for Long Term Monetization with Promoters by Providing Unlimited Performances in Custom Venues

New Partnership with Lost Horizon Opens Up Revenue Streams for Artists indefinitely

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sansar, the premier virtual live events platform, today announced a long-term partnership with VRJAM to establish Lost Horizon, the world’s first turnkey VR festival venue. Lost Horizon has been developed by way of a joint venture between VRJAM and the team behind Glastonbury’s Shangri-La. The partnership showcases Sansar’s ability to provide custom venues that can be used over long periods of time, allowing for promoters to execute festivals and concerts as often as they like.

Lost Horizon, which kicks off July 3 and 4 with the largest arts and music festival in virtual reality, will continue to host live events and festivals this year – allowing countless artists the opportunity to monetize their performances through ticketing, tipping, and the sale of virtual merchandise. For the inaugural show, VRJAM has utilized a team of 80+ people in 12 countries to deliver performances by over 70 music artists and a virtual reality music experience of unparalleled beauty and detail. The effort marks the first time a VR event will engage multiple A-list music artists simultaneously – heralding a new paradigm shift in virtual event adoption as the entertainment industry continues to move further into the real-time 3D virtual space.

To support the distribution of this and future festivals, Sansar has released a new mobile app – available now on Android and Apple devices, and created in collaboration with the leading real-time engagement platform Agora – that will allow fans to stream virtual live events in Sansar from anywhere in the world. Using Agora’s cutting-edge SDKs for video, voice and live interactive streaming, the first iteration of Sansar’s mobile app will prioritize live performances, allowing fans to move between different stages and vantages to get the best view of the artists. Future versions will include deeper interactivity, from chat to avatar creation.

“If we’ve learned anything in recent months, it’s that every show must go beyond – beyond a one time performance, beyond a 2D livestream, beyond the constraints of reality to ensure fans feel immersed and connected with the artists they love,” says Sheri Bryant, President of Sansar. “Through this groundbreaking partnership with Lost Horizon, we’re paving the path for all promoters to harness the power of a long-term virtual presence. We believe all future festivals will offer a virtual component, even after the world begins to reopen, because it’s clearly mission critical for the music industry.”

“It’s hard to explain just how incredible the Lost Horizon process has been so far: dozens of us coordinating performances and content creation across multiple countries, we’re truly excited at having assembled the biggest line up for a VR event in history with the help of our partners Shangri-La,” enthuses Sam Speaight, CEO of VRJAM. “VRJAM’s mission is to empower music artists to perform in real-time to fans all around the world and Lost Horizon has just moved this up to the next level. It’s a testament to how far virtual reality technology has come, and how essential it is in times like these to ensure people can remain connected. We’re excited to turn this page with Sansar, and we can’t wait for future Lost Horizon shows.”

Tickets are now on sale at sansar.com/losthorizon. Sansar’s mobile app can be accessed on Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About Wookey Project Corporation

Wookey Project Corp is a technology company that seeks to build the next generation of online experiences. Working at the intersection of entertainment, music, AR, VR and mobile, the company infuses today’s visionaries with the capital they need to become tomorrow’s leaders. Starting in 2020, the company took ownership of Sansar, a multichannel virtual events platform that specializes in turning live shows into spectacular shared experiences. Available on PC and compatible with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, Sansar enables artists to perform live for global audiences, while allowing their fans to feel like more connected and encouraging limitless self-expression through custom avatars, branded merchandise and highly immersive, photorealistic virtual spaces. For the latest updates on Sansar and upcoming shows, go to sansar.com, and follow Sansar on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For updates on Wookey, head to wookey.com.

About VRJAM

VRJAM is a solutions provider for real-time, digital events and VR content. Our solutions empower enterprise clients to publish interactive, computer animated content for global audiences using innovative fast streaming technology. VRJAM transforms the traditional business model of live events and empowers consumers to experience revolutionary, interactive content inside immersive environments. Our proprietary content platform offers content creators and publishers a new format within which to distribute content and empowers brands and artists to reach global audiences in new and exciting ways. Welcome to the future of digital experience, this is VRJAM.

About Agora

Agora is the leading video, voice and live interactive streaming platform. Our mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, anytime and anywhere. Our video, voice and live interactive video SDKs help developers deliver rich in-app experience—including embedded voice and video chat, real-time recording, interactive live streaming, and real-time messaging—for users across gaming, social, education, entertainment, and enterprise apps.

