MapleStory M Summer Content Update Delivers New Dungeon Boss, New Areas & Limited Time Events

Update Includes Character Rebalance & Max Level Extension

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MMORPG—MapleStory M, Nexon’s free-to-play, massively multiplayer online mobile game for iOS and Android, is ringing in the summer with the arrival of a new dungeon boss, limited-time events and additional areas for players to explore.





This update delivers an array of new experiences and improvements including a character rebalance for the nine main classes and a max level extension from level 200 to level 220. Based on the level extension, players will be able to experience two new hunting fields, the Ellin Forest and the Dead Mine.

“Pierre” is also revealed as the second dungeon boss in the Root Abyss Expedition unleashing different attacks based on his Red or Blue Pierre mode. Players who complete the Root Abyss Expedition will receive a special reward which grants additional equipment power and unlocks the Root Abyss exchange currency allowing them to buy exclusive Root Abyss equipment and buff items.

The update will also introduce a selection of limited-time events including:

Lotus Leaf Collection Event: Until July 1, this event allows players to collect lotus leaves while hunting on the open field. Players will be rewarded with items that will help them collect experience, as well as a special Cody item.

Until July 1, this event allows players to collect lotus leaves while hunting on the open field. Players will be rewarded with items that will help them collect experience, as well as a special Cody item. Surprise M Attendance Sheet Event: From July 8 to July 27, a special attendance sheet will be activated from the day of a player’s first log-in for 14 days. Players will receive rewards that will help them collect experience points, level up equipment and receive a special Cody item.

From July 8 to July 27, a special attendance sheet will be activated from the day of a player’s first log-in for 14 days. Players will receive rewards that will help them collect experience points, level up equipment and receive a special Cody item. Rock, Paper, Scissors Mini-Event: From July 15 to July 28, Maplers will be able to participate three times a day in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors and earn coins. Players can reap rewards that can help them collect experience points, level up equipment and receive a special Cody item.

Next month, MapleStory M will be celebrating its 2nd anniversary with special updates. More information on the July update will be announced.

To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the Google Play or App Store page and follow @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest updates.

Assets:

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Discord

About MapleStory M smarturl.it/796zj7

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. Available in 140 countries and 9 languages, MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western market and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.

Contacts

Media Contact Information

Nexon America



Cynthia Lezama



clezama@nexon.com