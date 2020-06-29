Lindora Leads The Way With New, On-Trend Products

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Lindora–Lindora, one of the largest medically supervised weight loss and wellness companies in the country, announced today that is taking steps to expand its business by launching a number of new, best-in-class nutritional foods and supplements.





Will Righeimer, Lindora’s CEO, began by saying that the company has already launched half of the nearly 30 completely new, products the company will launch this year.

“There’s no one more credible than Lindora to introduce these new products. Our patients have seen us as a trusted, safe and effective wellness brand for nearly fifty years. In addition, we have one of the most experienced health and wellness product development teams in the country. These new products will meet the growing demand from people who are searching for effective ways to take better care of themselves.”

According to a July 2019 report from Kenneth Research, the global dietary supplement market alone was valued at $132 billion in 2016. The report forecasts that the sector is expected to reach $278 billion by 2024.

Chad Somers, Lindora’s VP of Product Development, said that the 30 types of foods and supplements that Lindora is introducing includes a 7-day renewal cleanse line, keto granola, keto cookies, all-natural juice shots and apple cider vinegar gummies, among others. Most of the products are 100% plant based, gluten-free, dairy-free and preservative-free, he said.

All of the products will be available in Lindora’s clinics as well as through their online store and affiliates.

Righeimer continued by saying that the expansion of new clinics will be an equally important growth strategy. “There are pockets within Southern California that we have wanted to be in for a while. Adding new state-of-the-art clinics will allow us to continue to expand our patient base without increasing our marketing costs.”

Lindora currently has 34 clinics in Southern California, many of which have been completely renovated.

Lindora was purchased by Innovate Partners and Solis Capital Partners in 2015. The new management team (led by Righeimer) was assembled soon afterwards. Since that time, the company has driven significant new patient growth, created an industry-first subscription-based membership program and introduced more than 90 new on-trend products under their LindoraNutrition TM, LindoraFreshTM and LindoraWellnessTM brands.

Righeimer closed by saying, “Our road map for the future is clear. We have a proven model of delivering high quality services and best-in-class nutritional products that patients rely on. Now, with our unique market position and our longstanding reputation as a trusted brand, it’s just a matter of scaling that model.”

About Lindora

Founded in 1971, Lindora is one of the largest, medically supervised weight loss, wellness and consumer products company in the United States. The nationally recognized brand has helped hundreds of thousands of people lose weight and live happier, healthier lives for nearly 50 years. Lindora’s medically supervised, ketogenic weight management and wellness programs teach patients how to lose weight rapidly and keep it off by eating better, exercising more and managing stress more effectively. Lindora’s unique approach to treating the whole person over the long term includes education on both the physical and psychological aspects of weight management and wellness. Lindora operates 34 clinic locations in Southern California. Lindora’s mission is to transform people’s lives through weight loss and wellness. The company is owned by Solis Capital Partners and Innovate Partners, both located in Newport Beach, CA. For additional information about Lindora, visit lindora.com.

About Solis Capital Partners

Solis Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the lower middle market. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Solis invests in companies typically in the service, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and software sectors. For additional information, visit soliscapital.com.

About Innovate Partners

Innovate Partners is an operationally oriented venture capital company that makes equity investments in growth companies that are active in technology, business services and consumer sectors with a strategy currently focused on the intersection of technology and the health and wellness markets. For more information please visit www.ipvc.com.

