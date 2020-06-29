Apple Growth Partners Receives Best Employers Honor for 2nd Consecutive Year

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has been named one of the Best Employers in Ohio by Crain’s Cleveland Business for the second consecutive year. The Best Employers in Ohio is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback.

The statewide survey and awards program are designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. Companies must meet multiple criteria to be considered for participation.

“For the second year in a row, our firm is proud to be named one of the Best Employers in Ohio by Crain’s Cleveland Business,” states Chairman Chuck Mullen. “It is our responsibility to continuously listen to our employee’s feedback and needs and address accordingly to grow our culture. Having won in 2019 for the first time, our firm is committed to preserving this prestigious honor by evolving with the needs of our staff.”

Recognition of this award comes as the firm successfully transitioned to a fully remote workforce in early March, to protect employees and visitors from COVID-19, which occurred during the firm’s busiest time of year.

“Transitioning to an entirely remote workforce, with less than a week’s notice, proved to be a challenge our team was ready to face,” comments Mullen. “Collectively, our firm came together and solved technology, communication, and productivity adjustments while keeping morale high during the unknown.”

The firm’s successful remote workforce conversion has now been adjusted to allow employees to physically report back to AGP’s four offices in Northeastern Ohio while maintaining proper social distancing guidelines. In addition, AGP mobilized quickly to develop an industry-leading COVID-19 Response Team to answer business owners’ concerns and questions surrounding the ever-changing legislation. The AGP COVID-19 Response Team hosted more than a dozen webinars, published 30+ articles, and sent breaking news alerts to business owners from March through June.

“The ability of our firm to adjust and react to rapid developments such as COVID-19 truly demonstrates the forward-thinking commitment of our incredible employees,” says Mullen. “I am proud of Apple Growth Partners, and look forward to our future ahead.”

