Apple Growth Partners Named Top Workplaces 2020 by The Plain Dealer

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

Recognized for the second consecutive year by Top Workplaces, AGP has focused efforts on developing and fostering a positive culture to attract new employees and retain engaged team members. Measurements such as the Top Workplace employee-based survey help keep the firm accountable to the needs of employees. Chairman Chuck Mullen has placed significant emphasis on maintaining a healthy culture.

“We continually make decisions that lead to our firm being an awesome place to build a career, which leads to other benefits such as being able to attract top talent,” says Mullen. “We take pride in adapting to the needs of our employees. For example, last year, we established core hours to provide a better work/life balance and to move away from the industry-standard 8 AM to 8 PM hours during the tax season.”

In addition to introducing core hours, AGP also established an employee advisory committee, consisting of staff members not on the Executive Committee. The committee meets to discuss ways to improve employees’ experiences through anonymous surveys and focus groups.

“Our firm truly listens to employees through a variety of methods,” explains Mullen. “We’re dedicated to keeping AGP a leading firm in Northeastern Ohio, and we can only do that if our employees are truly engaged.”

