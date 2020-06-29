Apple Growth Partners Adds to Cleveland Audit and Assurance Team

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, proudly welcomes Sunny Adams, CPA, to the Beachwood office as a manager in the audit & assurance department.

Adams joins AGP with a remarkable background in public accounting, with more than a decade of experience. As an accomplished auditing professional, Adam’s began her career as a staff auditor in 2008, consistently performing above and beyond with career advancements to her most recent role as an audit manager with supervising responsibilities. Adams specializes in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) compilations, reviews, financial audits, compliance of regulations, contracts, and grant agreements, internal controls, inventory, documentation and testing procedures, developing policies and procedures for clients, and collaboration with tax and risk assessment departments. Adams supervised and mentored staff, including developing and instructing new hire training. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Financial Management from Hiram College and studied at the International Christian University in Tokyo, Japan. Adams will be joining the Beachwood office audit management team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sunny to our Beachwood team,” comments Chuck Mullen, Chairman. “Our goal is to find and recruit industry rock stars, and Sunny fits that description perfectly.”

Adams’ experience with manufacturing, non-profits, and employee benefit audits will help meet the growing needs of Cleveland-area clients.

“Our firm’s audit and assurance team will benefit from Sunny’s vast experience as an auditor, along with her training in supervising and mentoring staff,” agrees Susan Burnoski, principal and director of audit and assurance. “We’re excited to watch Sunny grow within our firm and expand our service offerings to clients in Cleveland.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

Contacts

Please contact Brittany White at 330.315.7852 or

bwhite@applegrowth.com for additional information