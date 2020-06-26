Phunware Announces Joint Venture with AnyPlace MD to Provide an End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Solution to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a joint venture with AnyPlace MD Box (“APMDBox”) to provide contact tracing, telehealth, COVID-19 testing and logistics support to government agencies and health systems.

APMDBox has worked for five years to develop and patent a robust, mobile diagnostic and health platform. APMDBox’s cloud-based, automated contact tracing software and predictive modeling provides real-time data for confirmed positive maps, potential exposure mapping and hotspot emergence.

“As a company, we decided in March to focus our efforts on fighting COVID-19 to help America hold its course. Our existing team and business model was perfectly suited to pivot into an almost immediate COVID-19 end-to-end solution,” said D. Shane Stevens, Founder of AP-MD and Co-CEO of AP-MDBox. “Over the past 17 years we have helped mobilize over 1 million members of the United States military in pre-deployment screenings. Now we are doubling down our efforts to provide COVID-19 and SARS-CoV2 antibody testing. My biggest joy in this is knowing that our solution will save lives, help our country and most importantly, restore hope.”

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Services (MaaS) platform provides category-defining mobile experiences and capabilities that enable a digital front door for healthcare providers, allowing them to better engage with patients throughout the continuum of care.

“With the onset of the pandemic we knew we had to adapt our technology to help our nation,” said Dr. Hank Legere, Founder of MDBox and Co-CEO of AP-MDBox. “By combining our patented MDBox platform, our filings for use of a mobile device as a pandemic tracker and Phunware’s state of the art technology, we now have an unparalleled solution tied directly to our telehealth platform, enabling us to respond to this pandemic with a best-in-class suite of tools.”

With this new joint venture, APMD will gain access to Phunware’s MaaS Mobile Engagement software – enabling broadcast, geofence and bluetooth low energy (BLE) proximity push notifications, alerts and messages – as well as Phunware’s MaaS Analytics and Business Intelligence software, to capture key usage information across an end-to-end COVID-19 solution. Key features of the combined solution include, but are not limited to:

Free daily symptom monitoring

COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests

SARS-CoV-2 serologic antibody testing

Production of up to 6 million antibody tests per day

A state-of-the-art, patented telehealth platform, complete with built-in Artificial Intelligence to support the interpretation of tests*

Remote positive patient monitoring

Historical geotracing for any positive patient to enable potential exposure and proximity alerts from one month or longer

*Pending FDA Approval

“We are dedicated to providing our customers with the very best resources and technology to effectively respond during these challenging times,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “This joint solution with AnyPlace MD enables hospitals and local governments to respond quickly to COVID-19 by layering contact tracing on top of Phunware’s proven Healthcare Solution on mobile.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for any hospital, clinic or medical organization.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About AnyPlace MD

AnyPlace MD is a leader and innovator in the management of non-traditional medical solutions. We bring medical solutions directly to a variety of sectors where the need is high, but access is low. Our primary purpose is to increase access to care and touch the lives of more patients. For more information, contact Debbie Woods at (512) 270-5215, or debbie.woods@ap-md.com. Additional information is also available at https://www.ap-md.com/.

About MDBox

MDBox is the leading consumer-facing enhanced health engagement platform that combines machine vision, AI, telemedicine, and our own provider network to promote health and wellness on a daily basis, not just when patients are sick. We are dedicated to delivering a complete end-to-end solution to test, diagnose, and treat patients 24/7/365 wherever it’s most convenient for them. We’re on a mission to democratize healthcare by using our platform to simultaneously increase access and reduce the cost of care.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

