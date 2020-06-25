Six Flags White Water to Offer All-New Cash-Free Experience

New Service Provides Contactless Payment Options and Faster Transactions

AUSTELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Six Flags White Water, the South’s Most Thrilling Waterpark, today announced an all-new, cash-free experience with contactless payments beginning June 29. Six Flags White Water will offer completely cash-free transactions, accepting digital payments only, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Apple Pay.

“Cash-free payments and Mobile Food Ordering are just two examples of the innovative, new contactless measures we have implemented to offer our guests the benefits of faster, more convenient transactions in adherence to our new safety guidelines,” said Park Director Gregory Fuller. ”We are thrilled to be among the first to launch this program at Six Flags White Water.”

In-park guests may quickly convert cash to a credit card through Cash-to-Card Stations located throughout the park. There is no fee to make the conversion and the card can be used anywhere it is accepted world-wide. Prior to visiting the park, guests are encouraged to visit www.sixflags.com/whitewater to pre-purchase parking, admission tickets, Season Passes, Memberships, and other add-on items.

Six Flags White Water will open for the 2020 season on June 29 for a special Member and Season Pass Holder Preview. The park will open to all guests on July 3.

A comprehensive safety and hygiene plan includes:

Requiring all guests (including Members and Season Pass Holders) to make a reservation to visit the park at www.sixflags.com/reserve;

State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks;

Advanced security screening technology for contactless bag checks;

Mobile food ordering to encourage contactless transactions;

Requiring that guests wear masks at all times while not engaged in the water activities or lounging with same group members; and

Attendance capacity limitations to allow for proper social distancing.

Several mask-free zones will be located throughout the park where guests can remove their masks for periods of time. More information about Six Flags’ Safety and Hygiene plan is available on the park’s website.

Six Flags Season Passes and Memberships are currently on sale. Members can enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, preferred parking, and points that can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences. Visit the Member Lounge in the park or go online to sixflags.com for more information and to sign up today.

About Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water



Six Flags Over Georgia, the Thrill Capital of the South, is home to more than 40 rides and attractions including 12 world-class roller coasters and the 7-acre Hurricane Harbor water park. Six Flags White Water, the South’s Most Thrilling Water Park, boasts more than 30 state-of-the-art water slides, interactive children’s areas and wave pool. Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water are the premier destinations for thrilling, family fun.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Contacts

Divina Mims Puckett



Communication Manager



404-376-6490



DMims@sftp.com