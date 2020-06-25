Khoros Care Now Offers Google’s Business Messages to Serve Customers Online

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, a global leader in customer engagement software, today announced that it offers Google’s Business Messages. Google’s newest channel makes it easy for customers to initiate rich messaging conversations with brands and integrates with Khoros Care’s intelligent response platform.

Khoros Care empowers brands and their customer care agents with the industry’s easiest-to-use conversation management, analytics, and workforce management tools to dramatically reduce call volume and operational costs while increasing customer satisfaction and agent efficiency. By consolidating digital support channels in a centralized hub, brands can serve customers across web chat, SMS, in-app messaging, reviews, communities, and messaging channels like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat — and now, Google’s Business Messages.

Google’s Business Messages is the easiest way for billions of Android users, and iPhone users with Google Maps, to discover and message brands on Google Maps and Search. With rich, asynchronous messaging capabilities, Google’s Business Messages enhances conversations with carousels, quick replies, and photos, in addition to showing expected wait times, answers to frequently asked questions, and the ability to connect with a live agent seamlessly.

“Google Maps and Search have become synonymous with convenience and brand discovery. So, enabling these highly visible entry points as a messaging channel is an incredibly useful tool for both consumers and brands,” said Mike Betzer, general manager of Khoros Care. “Business Messages is a game-changer, and we’re confident it will quickly become an essential channel for our brand partners who want to improve how they communicate with and support their customers.”

About Khoros

Khoros, built from Spredfast + Lithium, is the leading customer engagement platform built to turn siloed knowledge into enterprise value, and customers into contributors. By connecting consumer insights across all departments, Khoros gives companies the ability to run their business with their customers, anticipating their needs and accelerating sales, loyalty, and innovation. With 2,000+ brands, including 52 of the Interbrand 100 companies, and ten offices globally, Khoros powers approximately 500 million digital interactions every day. From social media to online communities and messaging to digital customer care, Khoros helps companies authentically connect with customers throughout their journey.

