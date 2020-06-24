Semtech and Smart Mimic Secure Rooms and Belongings with LoRa®-based Consumer Devices

The MimicGO sensor offers instant, portable and secure deployment, while providing real-time status updates on asset location or room tampering

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Smart Mimic, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for security on-the-go, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol into its new MimicGO line of consumer products for enabling safe and secure rooms and belongings. The LoRa-based devices deploy indoor or outdoor to monitor condition changes in a range of applications, including door sensing, belonging movements and tampering, motion sensing in rooms, and open/closed status in drawers or safes.





“Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol connect flexible consumer security devices for smarter management and deliver the ideal combination of low power and consistent data monitoring required for the MimicGO product line,” said Burak Yalcinkaya, Co-founder and Head of Marketing at Smart Mimic. “With LoRa integrated, MimicGO represents one of the first IoT-enabled consumer security solutions of its kind, offering instant, portable and secure deployment, and providing real-time status updates on asset location or door tampering. As a result, these on-the-go devices provide customers peace of mind, safety and prevent the loss or theft of belongings.”

LoRa-based MimicGO sensors are low power, wireless and compact, enabling increased deployment flexibility into a variety of potential uses for smarter monitoring. Upon detecting a change in status, the device activates an alarm to discourage theft or tampering with monitored locations. Additionally, these customizable alarms, combined with real-time smartphone notifications, make MimicGO a leading solution for connecting smart homes and assets for those with hearing impairments. The solution leverages LoRa devices’ proven geolocation capabilities to enable swift asset location and loss prevention, saving end users time and money.

“Integrating LoRa devices for easy-to-use consumer products enables end users to directly receive the benefits of smarter data monitoring without needing prior IoT experience,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “LoRa-based products are flexible and deploy almost anywhere without requiring external wiring or other infrastructure. Smart Mimic leveraged these deployment advantages, along with LoRa devices’ capabilities for reliable data monitoring and notification, to deliver products that simplify personal security for individuals and their belongings.”

