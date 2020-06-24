Docutech Completes More Than 100,000 eClosings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Docutech™, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and digital to print fulfillment technology and a member of the First American family of companies, announced today that lenders have electronically closed more than 100,000 mortgages using their Solex™ eClosing platform. Solex eClosing is an end-to-end integrated eClosing solution that enables each mortgage closing transaction to be as “e” as it can be, in accordance with state and county regulations and investor preferences, through an intelligent eEligibility evaluation.

The Solex platform enables lenders to streamline the origination and closing process by electronically delivering loan documents and enabling digital signatures, eNotarization and eRecording. For lenders offering digital closings, Solex is also approved by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for eClosing, eNote, and eVault services.

“If there is a silver lining to the current environment, it is that the industry has rallied together to provide expanded digital mortgage experiences to consumers at a time when they need it most,” said Amy Brandt, president of Docutech. “As a pioneer in providing digital documents and eSignature technologies, Docutech is proud to be working in lock-step with innovative lenders, settlement providers, industry associations, and stakeholders to continue to move the industry towards greater adoption of digital mortgage technologies and eClosing in particular.”

Docutech, a member of the First American family of companies, offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage and home equity lending, from document generation to eDelivery, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Founded in 1991, Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

