Tuya Joins Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors

Customer-Centric IoT Platform Leader Brings International Expertise to Open Standards

DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConnectedDevices–The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that global-leading IoT platform provider Tuya has joined its Board of Directors. The addition of Tuya at the Board level and as a key promoter of the Connected Home over IP project is another significant indicator of the Alliance’s transformation into a multi-technology organization that’s fueling various areas of connected intelligence.

Tuya helps consumer electronics brands add IoT control and connectivity to virtually any electronic device for smart control and monitoring. With multi-headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan and China, Tuya offers international reach to co-create smart home security, lighting, healthcare products and more using Tuya’s cloud, connectivity and mobile application services.

“It’s important at Tuya to have roots in many regions around the world so we can maximize global collaboration and efficiency,” said Alex Yang, Co-Founder and COO of Tuya. “Being part of the Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors aligns with our commitment to help power platforms and build IoT systems effortlessly at any point on earth, and gives us the opportunity to work alongside other insightful companies setting the future course of the Internet of Things. After joining the Board of Directors, Tuya will be continuously dedicated to promoting Zigbee Alliance standards within diverse product solutions to offer more options in global smart home markets.”

Manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains partner with Tuya to access its AI + IoT (AIoT) platforms to transform products into smart devices and systems. Tuya wireless modules integrate seamlessly into existing objects to instantly connect to the company’s cloud platform, and the Tuya Smart application enables smart product control via mobile devices. The company serves more than 180,000 partners in over 190 countries to power categories including lighting, appliances, environmental equipment and surveillance systems.

“Through the Alliance our members continually work to improve and build on leading IoT technologies to drive the market in the right direction and fuel interoperability for smarter products and a better end-user experience,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance. “Tuya brings a strong commitment to this mission and marks an important step forward for our members at an important turning point for our industry. Tuya’s global footprint and insight are a perfect complement and addition to our Board and the global projects we have ahead of us.”

For more information about the Zigbee Alliance, its open IoT technologies, Project Connected Home over IP, or how to get involved to bring about more good change for the industry, visit www.zigbeealliance.org.

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions – including the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP – we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian. www.zigbeealliance.org www.connectedhomeip.com

About Tuya

Tuya Smart is the leading provider of the world’s first and only all-in-one AIoT platform providing the app, connectivity, and cloud. Tuya has smart-enabled more than 90,000 products worldwide across eight major smart home categories. Tuya’s comprehensive IoT platform, which includes a cloud solution, product modules, and app to control any device, enables companies to develop smart products for the home and commercial markets quickly, safely, easily, and affordably; and Tuya’s deep global network makes it easy for any company to find the perfect smart home partner. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, and China. www.tuya.com

