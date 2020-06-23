Kitchen United Launches New Podcast, “Restaurant People: Where We (To-) Go From Here”

Leading kitchen as a service company taps industry veterans to discuss actionable best practices for operators amid ongoing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#atulsood—Kitchen United, the kitchen as a service company built to serve the fast growing world of off-premise dining, today announced the launch of a new limited-series podcast called “Restaurant People: Where we (to-) go from here.” As the restaurant industry continues to adapt to the impacts and demands of the pandemic, this podcast will serve as a platform to inform operators of best practices their peers are implementing to keep guests and employees safe, and provide perspective on what tomorrow looks like for the business of restaurants.

The podcast is hosted by industry expert Atul Sood, Chief Business Officer at Kitchen United and former director of global business development for McDonald’s. The podcast has a premier lineup of speakers with more to be announced, including:

Carl Howard, CEO of Fazoli’s

Zaid Ayoub, CEO of Sajj Mediterranean

Aaron Noveshen, CEO of Starbird Chicken & The Culinary Edge

Jeff Chang, Owner, Island Loco

Geoff Goodman, CEO of Fresh Brothers

Eric Greenwald, President of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

“We are fortunate to have a number of experienced industry professionals willing to share what has worked well for them, and where they think the industry is heading,” said Sood. “Off-premise business was growing exponentially well before the pandemic, and then it became the single source of income for restaurants. Our aim is to use the resources we have to help operators not only weather this storm, but come out of it stronger than before.”

The “Restaurant People: Where we (to-) go from here podcast” is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and is produced by Kitchen United and Level Ground.

