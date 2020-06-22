TrackVia Unveils New Design for Low-code Platform

Modernized User Interface Accelerates and Eases Creation of Web and Mobile Applications

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrackVia, the most trusted low-code app-building solution for businesspeople, citizen developers, and IT professionals, today unveiled the first of a multi-phase initiative to modernize and enhance its app-building platform for growing enterprises that want to empower department managers, business analysts and IT professionals to automate and streamline key tasks, processes and reporting.

“TrackVia just lapped the low-code field in terms of intuitiveness, elegance, and speed, and the credit goes to our customers who worked side-by-side with us on the new design,” said Walker Fenton, Senior Vice President of Product at TrackVia.

Key elements of the new design include:

New UX/UI design makes the user experience more intuitive and similar to that of using a contemporary consumer application.

makes the user experience more intuitive and similar to that of using a contemporary consumer application. Clearer separation and visualization of data so users can read, access, and update their work information faster and easier across any device – web, mobile, and tablet.

so users can read, access, and update their work information faster and easier across any device – web, mobile, and tablet. More intuitive navigation elements throughout TrackVia so users can access data, enter data, and complete their tasks even faster and easier.

With this latest release, TrackVia also rolled out a new version of its native mobile app for iOS and Android that’s optimized for tablet devices. The new release leverages the new design to make it easier for admins and end-users to access, view, and edit their work data from grids, charts, and dashboards on the larger tablet screens.

TrackVia’s low-code platform is purpose-built to help companies rapidly digitize work processes by empowering more citizen developer employees to configure and self-manage their own web and mobile applications. Unlike low-end systems that lack modern automation or mobile capabilities or complex developer platforms that require deep coding knowledge, TrackVia provides powerful app-building capabilities with a drag-and-drop user interface. This unique combination not only empowers a wider range of employees — from non-technical to tech-savvy — but it also broadens the range of possible use cases ranging from tracking simple department tasks to coordinating large-scale operational processes.

Both the new user interface and tablet-optimized mobile app are available to all current and new customers now. TrackVia plans to roll out additional design enhancements throughout the year. For more information about TrackVia or Citizen Development, please visit www.trackvia.com.

ABOUT TRACKVIA

TrackVia offers the most-trusted app building platform for anyone looking for a better way to work. TrackVia gives business people and IT experts the ability to easily build and integrate apps to track, manage, and automate processes in days, not weeks. People from Stearns Lending, First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, and HOA Financial Services made lasting and substantial improvements to their business using TrackVia’s bullet-proof cloud-based technology — and they love getting the industry’s best customer experience every step of the way.

