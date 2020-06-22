New Study: What Millennials (and Baby Boomers) REALLY Want from Wellness Programs

Data from 12,000 WellRight users reveals new insights about generational use of wellness programs

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#employeeengagement–Is it possible to create a wellness program that appeals to everyone? Exciting new data now shows exactly what different generations want from their corporate wellness program, making it easier for companies to tailor their program to multigenerational workplaces.

WellRight, a leading corporate wellness platform and program provider, has analyzed the data from 12,000 users of their platform. These users represent four generations: Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z.

The results of their analysis are available in their white paper, “Adapting Your Wellness Program to Today’s Multigenerational Workforce,” available as a free download on the WellRight website.

“Most companies, especially larger ones, have a wide range of generational representation in their workforce,” says Tad Mitchell, president and CEO of WellRight. “To get the best possible ROI from your wellness program, it’s important to fully understand your employees’ wellness needs and interests. Our data will be a valuable resource to these companies, helping them design their wellness programming for maximum effectiveness.”

The white paper covers the significant generational differences related to corporate wellness programs in four key areas: education, challenges, health assessment, and overall engagement. Additionally, it offers helpful guidance on designing a multigenerational wellness program and driving engagement within an organization.

