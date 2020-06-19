Phunware Tech-Enables a Safer Return to Higher Education Institutions with Smart Campus Solution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today Phunware’s Smart Campus Solution to provide administrators with a mobile tool to address the rapid change and disruption impacting higher education institutions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Company’s mobile solution to help enable a safer return to school provides administrators access to all of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, allowing them to identify, locate and engage with students, visitors, faculty and staff by leveraging Phunware’s patented Location Based Services and Mobile Engagement software.

“With a majority of higher education institutions planning for either a return to in-person classes or a hybrid model, we saw a need to provide a mobile solution that tech-enables this transition,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our Smart Campus Solution allows administrators to quickly provide their students, faculty and staff with important and up-to-date information about on-campus safety protocol, emergency alerts, possible exposure and available testing sites.”

Phunware’s platform allows for seamless integrations with existing campus services and platforms via any available application program interface (API), which drives awareness and utilization of other key resources such as parking management, maintenance requests and campus security broadcasts.

Capabilities of Phunware’s Smart Campus Solution on mobile include, but are not limited to:

Notify and route users to on-campus or local healthcare facilities and testing locations by engaging users with contextual triggers, including location, mapping, navigation and time.

Decrease congestion by safely routing users to designated points of interest.

Track and prevent potentially harmful exposure by contact tracing and monitoring device locations, including both real-time and historical lookbacks.

Manage and enforce social distancing and quarantine policies, including proactive and reactive messaging, reminders and notifications.

Coordinate the sharing of information to ensure messaging is specific to each segment and their individual needs.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates campus-wide digital transformation and watch Phunware’s recent Return to Campus Webinar.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

