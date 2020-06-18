Company Profile for Astranis Space Technologies Corp

    • News

    –(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astranis is building small, low-cost telecommunications satellites to connect the four billion people who currently do not have access to the internet. Each spacecraft operates from GEO with a next-generation design of only 350 kg, utilizing a proprietary software-defined radio payload. Astranis launched a first test satellite into orbit in 2018 and is now underway with its first commercial program—a satellite to provide broadband internet for Alaska that will more than triple the available bandwidth across the state.

    The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised over $100M from top Silicon Valley investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Venrock, with a team of over 100 including world-class engineers from SpaceX, Boeing, Skybox, Qualcomm, Apple, and Google.

    Company:

    Astranis Space Technologies Corp

     

     

    Headquarters Address:

    420 BRYANT ST

     

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94107

     

     

    Main Telephone:

    650-395-7255

     

     

    Website:

    https://www.astranis.com

     

     

    Type of Organization:

    Private

     

     

    Industry:

    Hardware

     

     

    Key Executives:

    CEO: John Gedmark

     

    CTO: Ryan McLinko

     

    CFO: Michael Mancini

     

     

    Chief of Staff

     

    Contact:

    Christian Keil

    Phone:

    952-356-5787

    Email:

    christian@astranis.com

     

