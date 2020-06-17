ViewSonic Launches New Line of Premium Wireless Presentation Displays with Native 4K UHD Resolution, Built-in Content and Screen Sharing Software and Device Management System Support

Available in Sizes 65-, 75- and 86-inches, the CDE20 Series Offers a Dynamic Communications Hub for Wireless Presentations

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4K—INFOCOMM 2020 – ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the CDE20 series of premium wireless presentation displays. ViewSonic expands its line of high-impact digital displays with the CDE20 series, which features native 4K Ultra HD resolution, high brightness, and wide viewing angles. The CDE20 series of wireless presentation displays come with built-in screen sharing software, as well as remote configuration and content management system support, to ensure that the displays work in a variety of environments and with a wide range of applications.





The ViewSonic® CDE20 displays come with integrated content sharing software, allowing users to share content from virtually any source and/or device with functions such as 4-in-1 split screen for up to four presenters, single content source to all displays and reverse content sharing from the displays to other Android®/iOS® devices. With the optional ViewBoard Cast™ USB dongle, no software installation is required, just plug one of these paired USB dongles into a laptop, click the button and users can share content. These displays work with Android cloud-based apps such as Zoom Rooms®, Microsoft Teams® and Office 365® products to provide a definitive conferencing solution.

The CDE20 series of displays are built with a powerful all-in-one SoC platform. The ViewSonic EMBEDDED Signage Platform (VESP) is a Linux Kernel-based operating system and all-encompassing solution that simplifies installation and maintenance. VESP ensures no need for external devices to communicate with the server or play digital media. The ViewSonic CDE20 displays are also Crestron, Extron and AMX certified, so they can be integrated into most AV systems and environments.

CDE6520-W

65-inch wireless presentation display with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution

450-nits of brightness and 178-degree viewing angles

Intel® OPS Slot-in PC Compatible and 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Wi-Fi Slot

Twin dual-core processors, 3GB RAM and 16GB inernal memory

Built-in myViewBoard™ Display app and ViewBoard Cast content sharing software*

Secured by 42Gears SureMDM

Available now with an estimated street price of $1,799.00**

CDE7520-W

75-inch wireless presentation display with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution

450-nits of brightness, 178-degree viewing angles, 2x 16W speakers

Intel® OPS Slot-in PC Compatible and 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Wi-Fi Slot

Twin dual-core processors, 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory

Built-in myViewBoard Display app and ViewBoard Cast content sharing software*

Secured by 42GearsSureMDM

Available now with an estimated street price of $2,999.00**

CDE8620-W

86-inch wireless presentation display with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution

450-nits of brightness, 178-degree viewing angles, 2x 16W speakers

Intel® OPS Slot-in PC Compatible and 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Wi-Fi Slot

Twin dual-core processors, 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory

Built-in myViewBoard Display app and ViewBoard Cast content sharing software*

Secured by 42GearsSureMDM

Available now with an estimated street price of $4,669.00**

“The CDE20 series is the latest in our line of powerful wireless presentation displays,” said Bryan Phann, Sr. business line manager of LFD/commercial displays at ViewSonic. “The modern workplace environment demands efficiency to enhance communication and productivity with technology that enables better collaboration. The CDE20 displays are a powerful all-in-one solution that simplifies installation and maintenance, as well as offering device and display management.”

To find out more about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*Chrome, Android, Windows, MacOS and iOS compliant

**Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

Contacts

Joey Lee



JSL Marketing for ViewSonic Corp.



T: 310-592-1712



E: joey@jslcomm.com