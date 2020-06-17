GoodRx Appoints Chief Financial Officer and President, Healthcare Amidst Accelerated Growth

Experienced Industry Leaders Inspired to Join GoodRx’s Mission to Give Americans Access to Easy, Affordable Healthcare

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx, America’s healthcare marketplace, today announced the appointment of Karsten Voermann as Chief Financial Officer and Bansi Nagji as President, Healthcare. With over 20 years of experience, Voermann will help scale GoodRx’s financial operations, including resource allocation and implementation of key financial systems. Nagji brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare, growth management and corporate M&A, and will drive corporate strategy and build industry relationships to bolster the expansion of GoodRx’s services.

“Americans need affordable healthcare now more than ever. We’ve already helped Americans save over $20 billion and we’re committed to reaching even more people during this critical time by offering new services and partnerships,” said GoodRx co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. “As we embark on our next stage of growth, Bansi will be crucial in leading our strategy and expanding our footprint across healthcare while Karsten will be fundamental in scaling GoodRx’s financial operations.”

Voermann specializes in guiding companies through periods of rapid expansion. While acting CFO at Mercer Advisors and Mercury Payment Systems, Voermann led both companies through periods of growth at critical inflection points in their businesses, including managing operational strategy and liquidity events. At Mercury Payment Systems, Voermann raised syndicated debt and led the company’s IPO efforts and ultimate sale. Voermann also has experience implementing financial systems and integrating acquisitions, spearheading Mercer Advisors’ completion of approximately 10 acquisitions per year.

“GoodRx is providing important access to affordable healthcare during a time when Americans need it the most,” said Voermann. “I was inspired to join a business that’s succeeding in making the world a better place.”

Nagji joins GoodRx from McKesson, the healthcare giant, where he served as executive vice president and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, overseeing a period of rapid expansion of their strategic capabilities via acquisitions and industry partnerships. Prior to McKesson, Bansi was a principal of Deloitte Consulting, where he led their global strategy practice. He had previously served as president of Monitor Group, a global strategy consulting firm, and was instrumental in the integration of Monitor into Deloitte’s operations. Nagji has previously served on a number of boards, including that of Change Healthcare, Inc.

“GoodRx’s singular purpose to help Americans and its big ambitions to improve healthcare make this a very exciting company,” Nagji said. “I look forward to helping the business scale at a time when affordable healthcare is so critical.”

Nagji and Voermann’s appointments come at a time when GoodRx is hiring fast to meet the needs of a rapidly growing business. Named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces in 2020, GoodRx has hired 65 new full-time employees since March — increasing its headcount by 22% for a total of 350 employees. In March, GoodRx launched its telehealth marketplace, after recognizing the need for Americans to have remote access to affordable care. The marketplace has already helped millions of Americans compare prices across certified healthcare providers and recently expanded in May to include lab testing services.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s healthcare marketplace. The company offers the most comprehensive and accurate resource for affordable prescription medications in the U.S., gathering pricing information from thousands of pharmacies coast to coast, as well as a telehealth marketplace for online doctor visits and lab tests. Since 2011, Americans with and without health insurance have saved more than $20 billion using GoodRx and more than 17 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find current prices and discounts for their healthcare. GoodRx is the #1 medical app on the iOS and Android app stores and tens of thousands of doctors recommend GoodRx to their patients. For more information, visit www.goodrx.com.

