Union Home Mortgage Adds Former Swagelok CEO; Partner at Walter Haverfield as Members of Advisory Board

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today that Arthur Anton, former chairman and CEO at Swagelok Company, and Nick Catanzarite, partner at Walter Haverfield, are joining the Union Home Mortgage Advisory Board.





Anton served as the chairman and CEO at Swagelok for 21 years where he was responsible for executing the strategic vision, as well as coordinating manufacturing, marketing and engineering efforts. Prior to his position at Swagelok, Anton was a partner at Ernst & Young. Anton is an active member of the Northeast Ohio community, serving on the boards of several major organizations, including The Sherwin-Williams Company, Olympic Steel, University Hospitals and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Art is incredibly important to the Northeast Ohio community and a vital resource for Union Home Mortgage. We look forward to leveraging his leadership experience,” said Bill Cosgrove, president and CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “As our company continues to grow, the board, and leaders like Art, become an increasingly important and valuable asset to executing our go-forward strategy.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of such a fantastic organization,” said Anton. “Union Home Mortgage is a company that consistently goes the extra mile for their customers and their people, and I look forward to being a part of the next chapter of their story.”

Catanzarite is a partner at Walter Haverfield specializing in real estate development, corporate real estate services and real estate finance. In 2015, Catanzarite was named to Crain’s Cleveland Business’s “Forty Under 40” list and has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America in the real estate law category since 2018. Catanzarite previously served on the board of the Detroit Shoreway/Gordon Square Arts District assisting in the fundraising, planning and redevelopment of this popular Cleveland neighborhood. He also lends his expertise to the Urban Land Institute and the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP).

“We are thrilled to also welcome Nick to our advisory board,” said Cosgrove. “We believe that he will lend new perspective, and we are looking forward to his leadership and future contributions.”

“Union Home Mortgage is an exceptional company with an even better reputation, and I am honored to have been asked to join the advisory board,” said Catanzarite. “I have worked with Bill on projects in the past, and I look forward to leveraging that experience to drive continued growth for Union Home Mortgage.”

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

