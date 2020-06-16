Safe Site Check In Emerges from Stealth with Launch of Touchless App to Reduce Spread of COVID-19 on Construction Sites and Protect Personal Health Information

Peacock Construction Rolls Out App at 43 Job Sites, Reports Check-In Productivity Up 95%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Construction firms striving to fully deploy workers while preventing the spread of COVID-19 now have a touchless, lower cost way to check-in to a construction site while protecting personal health data. Available today from start-up Safe Site Check In, LLC, the “Safe Site Check In” app streamlines the job site check-in process for construction workers, subcontractors, facilities staff, property managers, inspectors, and realtors.

To use Safe Site Check In, employees and visitors point their smartphone at a unique QR code posted at the job site and answer COVID-19 health-related questions required by local health directives – no download required. They are denied or approved access to the construction site and receive a daily digital entry badge. Site supervisors and HR administrators can see the health status of all onsite employees and visitors and are immediately notified of potential health issues.

Personal health information is stored on the user’s smartphone, not by the construction company. This provides an added level of privacy while eliminating the risks and costs of HIPAA compliance and local data privacy laws.

“We’re successfully using Safe Site Check In at 43 construction sites throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Approximately 200 people per day use it, allowing us to do our part for employees, clients and the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Kyle Peacock, CEO, Peacock Construction. “The app has also boosted productivity, saving up to two hours per site, per day, as employees safely return to work.”

The construction industry represents 6.3 percent of the GDP and employs more than 11 million people in the U.S. Yet many construction firms have outdated and time consuming processes for job site check-in.

These include paper-based forms and shared tablets that don’t allow for social distancing, are risky to handle and time consuming to enforce. Enterprise suite solutions are complex and expensive and cannot quickly address the reopening needs of small to medium-sized businesses. Safe Site Check In is simple to use and has broad applicability across a variety of industries as businesses and consumers work together to ensure public health and safety while protecting private health information.

“The construction industry today needs a better way to manage job site check-in. Meeting the COVID-19 challenge to re-open our economy is driving firms to exploit mobile and cloud technologies to keep employees safe,” said David Ward, founder and CEO of Safe Site Check In, LLC. “Safe Site Check In is extraordinarily easy to use, and addresses compliance and site management issues cost effectively while driving productivity and profitability for construction firms.”

Safe Site Check In is available immediately and promotionally priced at U.S. $2.00 per day, per construction site, for an unlimited number of employee and visitor check-ins.

About Safe Site Check In, LLC

SafeSiteCheckIn.com is a San Francisco-based app development firm. Our expertise in mobile and cloud engineering will enable a number of industries to improve safety and productivity at work while protecting personal health data. Safe Site Check In is available for iOS and Android phones, tablets and any browser. Built using Google Cloud for continuous availability, speed, reliability, and security.

Contacts

Kathy Keating



FastStartPR, for Safe Site Check In, LLC



kkeating@faststartpr.com

617-460-2702