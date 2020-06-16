Hogan Assessments Launches The Science of Personality Podcast

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hogan Assessments, the global leader in personality assessment and leadership development, has officially launched The Science of Personality podcast, which explores the impact of personality on life, leadership and organizational success.

The Science of Personality is hosted by Hogan Chief Science Officer Ryne Sherman, PhD, a world-renowned personality psychologist, along with Hogan Public Relations Manager Blake Loepp. In each episode, the hosts will discuss current trends in personality psychology, leadership and popular culture and how these affect our personal and professional lives.

“ Our goal with this podcast is to simplify the very complex nature of personality psychology and make it relatable to a broader audience,” said Sherman. “ Psychologists have struggled for decades just to define personality, yet it has a tremendous impact on how we communicate, build relationships, advance our careers and live our lives. The goal of this podcast is to help people understand why personality is so important.”

The podcast will feature some of the world’s leading experts in personality psychology as guests and will cover topics such as women in leadership, diversity and inclusion, artificial intelligence, big data and the dark side of personality. Episodes will be released every other week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and thescienceofpersonality.com.

“ This is something Blake and I have been talking about doing for a couple of years,” said Sherman. “ Once we found ourselves working remotely and unable to travel due to a global pandemic, we decided to make this a priority. It’s our hope that the audience finds this podcast both informative and entertaining.”

About The Science of Personality

Personality affects the way we relate to the world and the people in it, how we work, who we love and how other people see us. Although the study of personality is centuries old, our ability to understand such a complex and abstract concept is relatively new in the context of history. Featuring some of the world’s leading experts in personality psychology and business, this podcast explores the impact of personality on life, leadership and organizational success.

