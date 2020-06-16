CBD Brand HUGS Wellness Launches Clean Skincare Line

Award-winning CBD brand enters the beauty market with clay mask and eye serum

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cbdbeauty—HUGS Wellness, a hemp-derived CBD brand based in Austin, TX, cements its entrance into the beauty and skincare market with the launch of a chamomile clay mask and eye serum. These two products make up the foundation of a larger beauty and skincare product line that will be released in 2020/2021. HUGS decided to expand its skincare product line after receiving exceptional recognition for its rose and lavender CBD-infused bath bombs, which launched in 2019. The bath-bomb line has since been extended to offer two new scents in grapefruit and lemongrass. The launch of new products encompasses the next stage of beauty offerings and a new world for CBD product capabilities.

The Chamomile Clay Mask comes in a 3.8 oz container and formulated with 300-mg broad-spectrum hemp extract to reduce inflammation and imperfection. Refreshing Canadian Glacial Clay and Charcoal pull impurities from each pore, detoxifying the skin with rare minerals while green tea soothes redness and irritation.

The natural Eye Serum has an aloe vera moisturizing base that is boosted with 300-mg broad-spectrum hemp extract and comes in a compact 3 oz bottle that is TSA-friendly. The serum also features Swiss Apple Stem Cells and honeysuckle, along with two clinically-proven peptide blends to diminish the look of wrinkles up to 56% in 8 weeks.

“With the success of our all-natural bath bombs, we felt the move into clean skincare was a natural evolution for our company,” said Josey Orr, co-founder of HUGS Wellness. “We’re excited to further our brand offering to include skincare products that are not only good for you but also make you look and feel great.”

In July 2020, they will be launching a collection of nourishing and multi-purpose face oils in rosehip and sunflower along with a Vitamin C Face Serum that is formulated with squalane, vitamin E, jojoba seed oil, and other natural ingredients. https://www.hugscbd.com/product-category/face-oil/.

HUGS’ CBD-infused bath bomb in the scent lavender is a winner in this year’s Hemp Times Cannabis Cup, placing silver in the topicals division. The bath-bomb is a mix of essential oils, olive oil, and epsom salts combined with broad-spectrum hemp extract. Other products include full spectrum tinctures, sleep tincture, gummies, and a relief rub.

For wholesale partnerships and product inquires, contact hello@hugscbd.com.

About HUGS Wellness

HUGS Wellness is a premier hemp-derived CBD brand based in Austin, Texas. They aim to bring a new standard of honesty and transparency to the CBD industry with their products, service, and dedication to education in this space. All their ingredients are sourced in the United States and 3rd party lab-tested to ensure quality and handled with the utmost care. Visit www.hugscbd.com for more information and follow them on Instagram @hugscbd, Twitter @hugswellness, and Facebook at Hugs Wellness.

Contacts

Melissa Lee



melissa@bellivy.com

610-246-7295