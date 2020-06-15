FanDuel Group and Denver Broncos Announce Ground-Breaking Sports Betting Partnership

Broncos Team Up With America’s #1 Online Sportsbook, Marking First Sports Betting Partnership for NFL Team

NEW YORK & ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Denver Broncos and FanDuel Group announced on Monday a multi-year partnership, making FanDuel an official sports betting partner and an official daily fantasy partner of the Broncos.

The deal is the first sports betting partnership announced for an NFL team since the National Football League opened the category this May. It is also the first sports betting partnership for FanDuel with an NFL team.

The partnership gives FanDuel access to official Broncos marks and logos to use across FanDuel’s #1 online sports betting offering and daily fantasy sports product in Colorado. The agreement also grants FanDuel access to robust marketing assets ranging from in-stadium signage to radio, television, and digital advertising to promote its sports betting offerings directly to fans.

As part of the partnership, FanDuel and the Broncos will also offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences and unique offers for FanDuel customers.

“Colorado is home to a passionate sports fan base and independent spirit, and, together with the Broncos, we’re going to take the fan experience in Colorado to the next level,” FanDuel Group CMO Mike Raffensperger said.” With the NFL season just around the corner, partnering with an innovative organization like the Denver Broncos allows us to offer engaging fan experiences both inside and outside the stadium and access to unique betting promotions and content.”

“FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans,” Denver Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said. “The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos’ innovative thinking when connecting with our fans. With FanDuel’s successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel’s trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms.”

FanDuel is offering several unique promotions for new FanDuel Sportsbook customers in Colorado, including Broncos +30 on the point spread for Week 1 (+100, max bet of $50) and the Over/Under on Broncos Total Wins (7.5) set at +1600 with a $10 max bet. In addition, all new and current FanDuel Sportsbook customers in Colorado can receive special odds boosts on the Broncos to win Week 1 (boosted from -130 to +120) and rookie WR Jerry Jeudy to score a touchdown (+250 to +400).

The announcement comes on the heels of FanDuel Group’s launch of its industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile experience in Colorado in partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) and Golden Gates Casino Black Hawk. FanDuel’s best-in-class online sports betting experience is currently available to sports fans in the Centennial State who can now place wagers across professional football, basketball, hockey baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, NASCAR, darts and tennis with a multitude of betting and payment options available.

Sports fans in Colorado can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app today on iOS and Android or visit https://co.sportsbook.fanduel.com/sports. For more on the FanDuel Sportsbook and sports betting content, follow @FDSportsbook on Twitter.

About FanDuel Group



FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, FOX Bet, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Canada, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700.

