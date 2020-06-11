Regulator Marine expands exclusive marine electronics relationship with Garmin®, adds Fusion® Entertainment as standard fit

North Carolina boatbuilder to exclusively offer both Garmin and Fusion on its full line of offshore sportfishing center consoles

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced that Regulator Marine has selected Fusion to be its premier entertainment supplier to outfit its full line of offshore sportfishing center console boats beginning model year 2021. Regulator announced to its dealers last week that both Garmin electronics, and stereos, speakers and amplifiers from Fusion, a Garmin brand, will now be standard equipment on all Regulator boats ranging from 23 to 41 feet, including its XO series of center console crossovers.





“It’s an honor to continue to grow our relationship with Regulator, and to know that Garmin and Fusion will be installed exclusively on every new boat leaving their factory,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The integration between a Fusion entertainment system and onboard Garmin electronics is second to none and we look forward to providing Regulator owners with our award-winning products, service and support for years to come.”

“Regulator has enjoyed a great relationship with Garmin and now adding factory-installed Fusion entertainment products further strengthens it,” said Joan Maxwell, Regulator Marine president and co-founder. “From the engineering team to the technical support team, Garmin and Fusion have made our Regulator craftsmen’s jobs easier – all while enhancing our customers’ boating experiences. This is a win-win for Regulator.”

Coupled with a full-suite of Garmin marine electronics, Regulator will be factory-installing the award-winning Fusion Apollo™ series stereos, including the RA670 and RA770 entertainment systems. The Apollo series features Fusion’s Digital Signal Processing (DSP), enhanced PartyBus™-Network capabilities, Wi-Fi audio streaming with Apple AirPlay® 2, over-the-air software updates and multiple source options. Regulator also selected Fusion’s new Signature Series 3 marine speakers and 10-inch subwoofer with industry-first five-color CRGBW lighting. Delivering Fusion’s Signature sound, the premium Series 3 speakers and subwoofers are designed and engineered to Fusion’s True-Marine™ standard and deliver the ultimate combination of style, performance and durability. Several upgrade packages are also available to ensure customers can choose additional electronics and customize their speakers to fit their needs.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most sophisticated marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the fifth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). In addition to Fusion, other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2018 reported sales.

About Garmin International Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Fusion and Navionics are registered trademarks and Apollo, Party-Bus and True-Marine are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

