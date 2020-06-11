    • News

    GRAMMY Museum® Selects Students and Announces Kat Cunning, Moon Taxi, OK Go, Tim Lopez and Tom Higgenson From Plain White T’s, and Bryce Vine as Guest Artists for 2020 Virtual GRAMMY Camp®

    Posted on

    Annual Summer Program Will Be a Virtual Camp Experience for the First Time Due to Museum and School Closures in Light of COVID-19

    LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that 84 talented high school students from 63 U.S. cities across 19 states have been selected as participants in the 16th annual GRAMMY Camp® program. Kat Cunning, Moon Taxi, OK Go, Tim Lopez and Tom Higgenson from Plain White T’s, and Bryce Vine will be this year’s guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held virtually for the first time from Tuesday, July 14 – Saturday, July 18.

    “While GRAMMY Camp will be a virtual experience this summer, we still intend for it to remain one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continue to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry,” said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. “The program is a prime example of our education initiatives and Mission.”

    This GRAMMY in the Schools® program is presented by the GRAMMY Museum. Additional program support is provided by the Bruno Mars Scholarship Fund, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Hawai’i Community Foundation, and the Recording Academy®.

    GRAMMY Camp has historically taken place in Los Angeles as a five-day summer music experience. This year, in light of COVID-19, GRAMMY Camp will be a virtual interactive experience via digital conferencing. Focusing on all aspects of commercial music, this unique opportunity provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive, creative online environment. The program features eight music career tracks: Audio Engineering; Electronic Music Production; Music Business; Music Journalism; Songwriting; Video Production & Motion Graphics; Vocal Performance; and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings, and/or performances.

    Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2021 will be available online in August at www.grammyintheschools.com.

    2020 GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

    Adam Ives

    		 

    Northampton, Massachusetts

    		 

    Instrument — Guitar

    Agustin Melgar

    		 

    Santa Paula, California

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Ainsley Topping

    		 

    Miami

    		 

    Music Business

    Albert Bushala

    		 

    Fullerton, California

    		 

    Instrument — Drums

    Alixandra Page

    		 

    Costa Mesa, California

    		 

    Songwriting

    Andrew Parrot

    		 

    Mill Valley, California

    		 

    Music Journalism

    Andrew Siehr

    		 

    Fitchburg, Wisconsin

    		 

    Instrument — Keys

    Ari Soewarso-Rivera

    		 

    Mountain View, California

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Augustus Shrestha

    		 

    Scottsdale, Arizona

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Ava Preston

    		 

    Solon, Ohio

    		 

    Vocal Performance

    Ava Thuresson

    		 

    Del Mar, California

    		 

    Music Journalism

    Bailey Topping

    		 

    Miami

    		 

    Music Business

    Blake Stokes

    		 

    Livermore, California

    		 

    Songwriting

    Brandon Ramirez

    		 

    Los Angeles

    		 

    Music Business

    Caitlin Jones

    		 

    Anthem, Arizona

    		 

    Instrument — Keys

    Carl Kukkonen

    		 

    Solana Beach, California

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Carter Long-Coffee

    		 

    Culver City, California

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Cash Cherry

    		 

    Manhattan Beach, California

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Christopher Clark

    		 

    Memphis, Tennessee

    		 

    Vocal Performance

    Cory Hamilton

    		 

    Vallejo, California

    		 

    Instrument — Bass

    Dali Fregoso

    		 

    San Marcos, Texas

    		 

    Audio Engineering

    Drew Townsel

    		 

    Chicago

    		 

    Music Journalism

    Edwin McCrary

    		 

    Newnan, Ga.

    		 

    Instrument — Guitar

    Elisa Sarkissian

    		 

    Glendale, California

    		 

    Songwriting

    Elizabeth Bouza

    		 

    Pasadena, California

    		 

    Music Business

    Ethan Anapoell

    		 

    Aliso Viejo, California

    		 

    Songwriting

    Freeman Bradley

    		 

    New York

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Gabriela Poplawski

    		 

    Chicago

    		 

    Audio Engineering

    Genevieve Fowler

    		 

    Memphis, Tennessee

    		 

    Music Journalism

    Grace Sorensen

    		 

    Round Rock, Texas

    		 

    Vocal Performance

    Hannah Heil

    		 

    Deerfield, Illinois

    		 

    Vocal Performance

    Hayley Lieberman

    		 

    Atlanta

    		 

    Songwriting

    Henry Ruckel

    		 

    Bexley, Ohio

    		 

    Music Business

    Jack Munson

    		 

    Los Alamitos, California

    		 

    Vocal Performance

    Jackson Whitley

    		 

    Houston

    		 

    Audio Engineering

    Jackson Zemler

    		 

    Dallas

    		 

    Instrument — Guitar

    Jacob Brusseau

    		 

    Thousand Oaks, California

    		 

    Music Business

    Jake Sonderman

    		 

    Rancho Mirage, California

    		 

    Instrument — Bass

    Jake Song

    		 

    Claremont, California

    		 

    Instrument — Drums

    James Johnston

    		 

    Washington, D.C.

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    James Kosarin

    		 

    New York

    		 

    Songwriting

    Jesus Aguilera

    		 

    Norwalk, California

    		 

    Music Journalism

    John Silvis

    		 

    Plymouth, Minnesota

    		 

    Audio Engineering

    Jordin Mackenzie

    		 

    Leawood, Kansas

    		 

    Songwriting

    Joseph Schmidt

    		 

    Prairie Village, Kansas

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Julia Fink

    		 

    Pacific Palisades, California

    		 

    Music Business

    Julia Marshall

    		 

    Lemont, Illinois

    		 

    Music Business

    Lauren Kerner

    		 

    Short Hills, New Jersey

    		 

    Music Business

    Lila Hasenstab

    		 

    Brooklyn, New York

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Lindsey Li

    		 

    Lake Forest, California

    		 

    Music Business

    Lucas Oktay

    		 

    Seattle

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Lukas Renton

    		 

    Los Angeles

    		 

    Video Production

    Maria Hoffman

    		 

    Hermosa Beach, California

    		 

    Video Production

    Martin Finks

    		 

    Memphis, Tennessee

    		 

    Songwriting

    Matthew Monet Bulchand

    		 

    West Hills, California

    		 

    Instrument — Trumpet

    Max Diaz

    		 

    Katy, Texas

    		 

    Songwriting

    Maxwell Toth

    		 

    Studio City, California

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Maxwell Norman

    		 

    Atlanta

    		 

    Music Journalism

    Meghan Wray

    		 

    Atlanta

    		 

    Music Business

    Meghna Das

    		 

    Edison, New Jersey

    		 

    Vocal Performance

    Miaad Bushala

    		 

    Fullerton, California

    		 

    Vocal Performance

    Nadia Reist

    		 

    Nashville, Tennessee

    		 

    Songwriting

    Natalie Li

    		 

    Lake Forest, California

    		 

    Music Business

    Nicco Sanchez

    		 

    Mountain View, California

    		 

    Audio Engineering

    Nicholas Price

    		 

    Miami

    		 

    Music Business

    Nikita Mallik

    		 

    Bethesda, Maryland

    		 

    Audio Engineering

    Noah Barkley

    		 

    Indianapolis

    		 

    Audio Engineering

    Oluwanimofe Akinyanmi

    		 

    Princeton, New Jersey

    		 

    Electronic Music Production

    Omeed Almassi

    		 

    Los Angeles

    		 

    Audio Engineering

    Paul Corso

    		 

    Lake Oswego, Oregon

    		 

    Instrument — Drums

    Rachel Shoemake

    		 

    Newnan, Georgia

    		 

    Vocal Performance

    Rijah Banerjee

    		 

    Jersey City, New Jersey

    		 

    Vocal Performance

    Ryan Egan

    		 

    Paradise Valley, Arizona

    		 

    Instrument — Guitar

    Sidra Villacorta

    		 

    Santa Ana, California

    		 

    Songwriting

    Simone Lipkin

    		 

    New York, N.Y.

    		 

    Songwriting

    Sophia Balderas

    		 

    Pasadena, California

    		 

    Music Business

    Stephen Fealy

    		 

    New York

    		 

    Audio Engineering

    Tamara Sims

    		 

    Los Angeles

    		 

    Video Production

    Tess Fechner

    		 

    Rolling Hills Estates, California

    		 

    Music Business

    Trinity Drummond

    		 

    Malibu, California

    		 

    Songwriting

    Tyler Salcedo

    		 

    Los Angeles

    		 

    Instrument — Violin

    William Smith

    		 

    Rancho Cucamonga, California

    		 

    Instrument — Trombone

    ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

    The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form — from the technology of the recording process to the legends who’ve made lasting marks on our cultural identity.

    For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

    ABOUT KAT CUNNING

    Named “One to Watch” by BBC tastemaker Annie Mac, Kat Cunning (aka Katrina Cunningham) is an actor and recording artist with a degree in concert dance. Cunning, who identifies as non-binary, made their television debut in HBO’s The Deuce starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, playing Franco’s love interest, Christina Fuego. They currently co-stars in the NETFLIX YA hit TRINKETS as Sabine. TRINKETS will see its second season this year.

    A rising voice on the NYC arts scene, Cunning opened for recording artist LP on her sold out North American tour in late 2019, performed on Broadway in ‘Dangerous Liaisons,’ Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Paramour,’ Punch Drunk’s ‘Sleep No More’ and was a featured performer in Refinery 29’s sold out 29Rooms exhibit with famed artist Juno Calypso.

    ABOUT MOON TAXI

    Since forming in 2006, Moon Taxi have brought their genre-bending musicality to a boldly adventurous body of work, all while taking their live show to leading festivals across the country and sold-out runs at such iconic venues as the Ryman Auditorium. The Nashville-based band, which consists of vocalist/guitarist Trevor Terndrup, lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, bassist Tommy Putnam, keyboardist Wes Bailey, and drummer Tyler Ritter, began a dynamic new era in March of this year by releasing a single titled “Hometown Heroes.” The buoyant track is from their forthcoming album and is currently approaching Top 20 at AAA radio.

    ABOUT OK GO

    With a career that includes award-winning videos, New York Times op-eds, a major label split and the establishment of a DIY trans-media mini-empire (Paracadute), collaborations with pioneering dance companies and tech giants, animators and Muppets, and an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA, OK Go continue to fearlessly dream and build new worlds in a time when creative boundaries have all but dissolved. Formed as a quartet in Chicago in 1998 and relocated to Los Angeles three years later, OK Go (Damian Kulash, Tim Nordwind, Dan Konopka, Andy Ross) have spent their career in a steady state of transformation and continue to add to a curriculum vitae filled with experimentation in a variety of mediums. OK Go has been recognized for their achievements with twenty-one Cannes Lions, twelve CLIOs, three VMAs, two Webbys, The Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, and a GRAMMY. Most recently, they have partnered with the Playful Learning Lab at the University of St. Thomas to create OK Go Sandbox, an educational non-profit that provides free resources to teachers that use OK Go’s videos as starting points to teach STEAM concepts.

    ABOUT PLAIN WHITE T’S

    Since emerging in 1997, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Chicago quintet—Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Dave Tirio [rhythm guitar], Mike Retondo [bass], and De’Mar Hamilton [drums]— has amassed an enduring, engaging, and enigmatic catalog, spanning two gold-certified offerings All That We Needed (2005) and Every Second Counts (2006) and unshakable anthems such as the double-platinum “1,2,3,4” and platinum “Rhythm of Love.” Among the discography, “Hey There Delilah” went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned a pair of 2008 GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.” Along the way, the five-piece logged countless miles on the road in front of sold out crowds in nearly every corner of the globe. After a whirlwind tour cycle supporting 2015’s American Nights, the guys hunkered down and began writing the ideas that would eventually comprise Parallel Universe, released in August 2018. The band’s endlessly hummable signature melodies still shine at the center of this galaxy, but their Universe morphed into an otherworldly atmosphere of ethereal electronic pop strengthened by lush guitar tones and synth transmissions.

    ABOUT BRYCE VINE

    Bryce Vine hasn’t slowed down since his breakthrough success with the two-time platinum global hit “Drew Barrymore.” Current summer-ready radio hit “Baby Girl” and the quarantine-inspired “Problems” are just the latest in Vine’s growing arsenal that includes the platinum “La La Land (feat. YG)” and “I’m Not Alright” with Loud Luxury, all of which have combined for more than 1 billion streams worldwide across his catalog. He’s performed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Wendy Williams,” ”The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” “Live With Kelly And Ryan,” and “Good Morning America,” with his keen blend of laid back, in-the-cut hip-hop and anthemic choruses prompting Entertainment Weekly to praise his “boundary-pushing aesthetic” and TIME to say he “sounds like the definition of cool,” while VIBE asserts, “You can’t put Bryce Vine in a box.”

    Contacts

    Jasmine Lywen-Dill
    Communications Manager

    T. 213.725.5703

    jlywen-dill@grammymuseum.org

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!