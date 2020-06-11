GRAMMY Museum® Selects Students and Announces Kat Cunning, Moon Taxi, OK Go, Tim Lopez and Tom Higgenson From Plain White T’s, and Bryce Vine as Guest Artists for 2020 Virtual GRAMMY Camp®

Annual Summer Program Will Be a Virtual Camp Experience for the First Time Due to Museum and School Closures in Light of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that 84 talented high school students from 63 U.S. cities across 19 states have been selected as participants in the 16th annual GRAMMY Camp® program. Kat Cunning, Moon Taxi, OK Go, Tim Lopez and Tom Higgenson from Plain White T’s, and Bryce Vine will be this year’s guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held virtually for the first time from Tuesday, July 14 – Saturday, July 18.

“While GRAMMY Camp will be a virtual experience this summer, we still intend for it to remain one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continue to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry,” said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. “The program is a prime example of our education initiatives and Mission.”

This GRAMMY in the Schools® program is presented by the GRAMMY Museum. Additional program support is provided by the Bruno Mars Scholarship Fund, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Hawai’i Community Foundation, and the Recording Academy®.

GRAMMY Camp has historically taken place in Los Angeles as a five-day summer music experience. This year, in light of COVID-19, GRAMMY Camp will be a virtual interactive experience via digital conferencing. Focusing on all aspects of commercial music, this unique opportunity provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive, creative online environment. The program features eight music career tracks: Audio Engineering; Electronic Music Production; Music Business; Music Journalism; Songwriting; Video Production & Motion Graphics; Vocal Performance; and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings, and/or performances.

Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2021 will be available online in August at www.grammyintheschools.com.

2020 GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Adam Ives Northampton, Massachusetts Instrument — Guitar Agustin Melgar Santa Paula, California Electronic Music Production Ainsley Topping Miami Music Business Albert Bushala Fullerton, California Instrument — Drums Alixandra Page Costa Mesa, California Songwriting Andrew Parrot Mill Valley, California Music Journalism Andrew Siehr Fitchburg, Wisconsin Instrument — Keys Ari Soewarso-Rivera Mountain View, California Electronic Music Production Augustus Shrestha Scottsdale, Arizona Electronic Music Production Ava Preston Solon, Ohio Vocal Performance Ava Thuresson Del Mar, California Music Journalism Bailey Topping Miami Music Business Blake Stokes Livermore, California Songwriting Brandon Ramirez Los Angeles Music Business Caitlin Jones Anthem, Arizona Instrument — Keys Carl Kukkonen Solana Beach, California Electronic Music Production Carter Long-Coffee Culver City, California Electronic Music Production Cash Cherry Manhattan Beach, California Electronic Music Production Christopher Clark Memphis, Tennessee Vocal Performance Cory Hamilton Vallejo, California Instrument — Bass Dali Fregoso San Marcos, Texas Audio Engineering Drew Townsel Chicago Music Journalism Edwin McCrary Newnan, Ga. Instrument — Guitar Elisa Sarkissian Glendale, California Songwriting Elizabeth Bouza Pasadena, California Music Business Ethan Anapoell Aliso Viejo, California Songwriting Freeman Bradley New York Electronic Music Production Gabriela Poplawski Chicago Audio Engineering Genevieve Fowler Memphis, Tennessee Music Journalism Grace Sorensen Round Rock, Texas Vocal Performance Hannah Heil Deerfield, Illinois Vocal Performance Hayley Lieberman Atlanta Songwriting Henry Ruckel Bexley, Ohio Music Business Jack Munson Los Alamitos, California Vocal Performance Jackson Whitley Houston Audio Engineering Jackson Zemler Dallas Instrument — Guitar Jacob Brusseau Thousand Oaks, California Music Business Jake Sonderman Rancho Mirage, California Instrument — Bass Jake Song Claremont, California Instrument — Drums James Johnston Washington, D.C. Electronic Music Production James Kosarin New York Songwriting Jesus Aguilera Norwalk, California Music Journalism John Silvis Plymouth, Minnesota Audio Engineering Jordin Mackenzie Leawood, Kansas Songwriting Joseph Schmidt Prairie Village, Kansas Electronic Music Production Julia Fink Pacific Palisades, California Music Business Julia Marshall Lemont, Illinois Music Business Lauren Kerner Short Hills, New Jersey Music Business Lila Hasenstab Brooklyn, New York Electronic Music Production Lindsey Li Lake Forest, California Music Business Lucas Oktay Seattle Electronic Music Production Lukas Renton Los Angeles Video Production Maria Hoffman Hermosa Beach, California Video Production Martin Finks Memphis, Tennessee Songwriting Matthew Monet Bulchand West Hills, California Instrument — Trumpet Max Diaz Katy, Texas Songwriting Maxwell Toth Studio City, California Electronic Music Production Maxwell Norman Atlanta Music Journalism Meghan Wray Atlanta Music Business Meghna Das Edison, New Jersey Vocal Performance Miaad Bushala Fullerton, California Vocal Performance Nadia Reist Nashville, Tennessee Songwriting Natalie Li Lake Forest, California Music Business Nicco Sanchez Mountain View, California Audio Engineering Nicholas Price Miami Music Business Nikita Mallik Bethesda, Maryland Audio Engineering Noah Barkley Indianapolis Audio Engineering Oluwanimofe Akinyanmi Princeton, New Jersey Electronic Music Production Omeed Almassi Los Angeles Audio Engineering Paul Corso Lake Oswego, Oregon Instrument — Drums Rachel Shoemake Newnan, Georgia Vocal Performance Rijah Banerjee Jersey City, New Jersey Vocal Performance Ryan Egan Paradise Valley, Arizona Instrument — Guitar Sidra Villacorta Santa Ana, California Songwriting Simone Lipkin New York, N.Y. Songwriting Sophia Balderas Pasadena, California Music Business Stephen Fealy New York Audio Engineering Tamara Sims Los Angeles Video Production Tess Fechner Rolling Hills Estates, California Music Business Trinity Drummond Malibu, California Songwriting Tyler Salcedo Los Angeles Instrument — Violin William Smith Rancho Cucamonga, California Instrument — Trombone

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form — from the technology of the recording process to the legends who’ve made lasting marks on our cultural identity.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT KAT CUNNING

Named “One to Watch” by BBC tastemaker Annie Mac, Kat Cunning (aka Katrina Cunningham) is an actor and recording artist with a degree in concert dance. Cunning, who identifies as non-binary, made their television debut in HBO’s The Deuce starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, playing Franco’s love interest, Christina Fuego. They currently co-stars in the NETFLIX YA hit TRINKETS as Sabine. TRINKETS will see its second season this year.

A rising voice on the NYC arts scene, Cunning opened for recording artist LP on her sold out North American tour in late 2019, performed on Broadway in ‘Dangerous Liaisons,’ Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Paramour,’ Punch Drunk’s ‘Sleep No More’ and was a featured performer in Refinery 29’s sold out 29Rooms exhibit with famed artist Juno Calypso.

ABOUT MOON TAXI

Since forming in 2006, Moon Taxi have brought their genre-bending musicality to a boldly adventurous body of work, all while taking their live show to leading festivals across the country and sold-out runs at such iconic venues as the Ryman Auditorium. The Nashville-based band, which consists of vocalist/guitarist Trevor Terndrup, lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, bassist Tommy Putnam, keyboardist Wes Bailey, and drummer Tyler Ritter, began a dynamic new era in March of this year by releasing a single titled “Hometown Heroes.” The buoyant track is from their forthcoming album and is currently approaching Top 20 at AAA radio.

ABOUT OK GO

With a career that includes award-winning videos, New York Times op-eds, a major label split and the establishment of a DIY trans-media mini-empire (Paracadute), collaborations with pioneering dance companies and tech giants, animators and Muppets, and an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA, OK Go continue to fearlessly dream and build new worlds in a time when creative boundaries have all but dissolved. Formed as a quartet in Chicago in 1998 and relocated to Los Angeles three years later, OK Go (Damian Kulash, Tim Nordwind, Dan Konopka, Andy Ross) have spent their career in a steady state of transformation and continue to add to a curriculum vitae filled with experimentation in a variety of mediums. OK Go has been recognized for their achievements with twenty-one Cannes Lions, twelve CLIOs, three VMAs, two Webbys, The Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, and a GRAMMY. Most recently, they have partnered with the Playful Learning Lab at the University of St. Thomas to create OK Go Sandbox, an educational non-profit that provides free resources to teachers that use OK Go’s videos as starting points to teach STEAM concepts.

ABOUT PLAIN WHITE T’S

Since emerging in 1997, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Chicago quintet—Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Dave Tirio [rhythm guitar], Mike Retondo [bass], and De’Mar Hamilton [drums]— has amassed an enduring, engaging, and enigmatic catalog, spanning two gold-certified offerings All That We Needed (2005) and Every Second Counts (2006) and unshakable anthems such as the double-platinum “1,2,3,4” and platinum “Rhythm of Love.” Among the discography, “Hey There Delilah” went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned a pair of 2008 GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.” Along the way, the five-piece logged countless miles on the road in front of sold out crowds in nearly every corner of the globe. After a whirlwind tour cycle supporting 2015’s American Nights, the guys hunkered down and began writing the ideas that would eventually comprise Parallel Universe, released in August 2018. The band’s endlessly hummable signature melodies still shine at the center of this galaxy, but their Universe morphed into an otherworldly atmosphere of ethereal electronic pop strengthened by lush guitar tones and synth transmissions.

ABOUT BRYCE VINE

Bryce Vine hasn’t slowed down since his breakthrough success with the two-time platinum global hit “Drew Barrymore.” Current summer-ready radio hit “Baby Girl” and the quarantine-inspired “Problems” are just the latest in Vine’s growing arsenal that includes the platinum “La La Land (feat. YG)” and “I’m Not Alright” with Loud Luxury, all of which have combined for more than 1 billion streams worldwide across his catalog. He’s performed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Wendy Williams,” ”The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” “Live With Kelly And Ryan,” and “Good Morning America,” with his keen blend of laid back, in-the-cut hip-hop and anthemic choruses prompting Entertainment Weekly to praise his “boundary-pushing aesthetic” and TIME to say he “sounds like the definition of cool,” while VIBE asserts, “You can’t put Bryce Vine in a box.”

