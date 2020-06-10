TriMas Aerospace Expands European Footprint

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that TriMas Aerospace has formed a strategic partnership with Kuehne+Nagel to establish a European logistics hub in Contern, Luxembourg. This expansion was driven by TriMas Aerospace’s new business growth in the region with customers like Airbus, Safran and Sonaca and the strategic positioning of parts to service its customer base.

Kuehne+Nagel was selected as a well-respected global third party logistics provider with a significant presence in Europe that provides the expertise to support strategic warehousing and logistics requirements. The European logistics hub provides TriMas Aerospace with the ability to pre-position product to support the region. This extends to recently secured long-term original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreements, as well as urgent aftermarket requirements.

“Kuehne+Nagel makes an ideal partner to service our growing European customer base,” said John Schaefer, President of TriMas Aerospace. “We are pleased with the launch of this strategic alliance and look forward to our expansion efforts over the next several years.”

TriMas Aerospace designs, engineers and manufactures engineered fasteners, solid rivets, temporary fasteners and standard fasteners, and complex engineered components and subassemblies, for the global commercial and military aerospace industry under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, RSA Engineered Products and Martinic Engineering brands.

“The establishment of this new support location in Europe is aligned with TriMas Aerospace’s long term strategy to expand our global presence in support of the global commercial and defense customer base,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “TriMas Aerospace is focused on leveraging a broad value proposition of innovative products, integrating its customers’ automated assembly processes, tailoring logistics solutions and driving operational excellence.”

TriMas anticipates supporting its European customers with product availability out of its Kuehne+Nagel partner location by the third quarter of 2020.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

Contacts

Christine Parker



Manager, Investor Relations & Communications



(248) 631-5438



christineparker@trimascorp.com