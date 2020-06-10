Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Salem, Oregon

Open Seven Days a Week, New Store Sells Accessories, Provides Product Demos, and Education in a Safe and Healthy Environment

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast is announcing the opening of a new Xfinity Store in Salem, Oregon, located at 831 Lancaster Dr. NE in the Willamette Town Center, next to DSW. The new Salem store, opening Thursday, June 11, will replace the old store located one mile away at 7410 Lancaster NE, which will close permanently at the end of the business day on June 10. Comcast has been transforming its customer centers across the country to make the experience better and more convenient for customers.

The new 4,500 square-foot store offers a welcoming environment that highlights Comcast’s entertainment and technology offerings with enhanced interactive opportunities for customers to experience the company’s products and services, in a safe, healthy manner. Customers can purchase new services like Xfinity Mobile and browse the extensive selection of Apple and Android phones. Xfinity store employees can demonstrate for customers how Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube have been integrated into the X1 platform, explain how to manage your home internet to shut it down at dinnertime or bedtime, and assist with free mobile apps to take video content on the go.

“The new Salem Xfinity store showcases the future of media and technology,” said Matt Quantz, Regional Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Comcast Oregon/SW Washington. “It is a phenomenal retail environment, where customers can learn how to get the most from their Xfinity services, while ensuring physical distancing protocols.”

Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett is appreciative of Comcast’s commitment to the Salem community. “Comcast has invested almost a million dollars in this new store: a significant financial investment, bringing the best technology to our families and neighbors. The company and its employees annually make significant contributions in public service projects. And Comcast must be commended by all us for keeping us connected – especially our kids, who are adjusting to distance-learning – in these unprecedented times.”

The new store will employ 20, and the hours of operation will be 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. The first 30 minutes of normal business hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be prioritized for seniors 60+ and others at increased risk.

