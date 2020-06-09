QuickFi & Johnson Controls International Announce Customer Financing Program

FAIRPORT, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuickFi® by Innovation Finance USA, LLC is pleased to provide financing services for Johnson Controls International customers.

Johnson Controls is a worldwide leader in optimizing building performance to improve safety and enhance comfort.

QuickFi enables business equipment purchasers to initiate and complete fixed-rate, term equipment financing transactions, which previously took days or weeks, in only three minutes. QuickFi automates and digitizes the entire equipment financing process, empowering business borrowers to complete equipment financing on their iOS or Android mobile device anytime, anyplace, 24/7/365.

Bill Verhelle, CEO of Innovation Finance said, “We appreciate the opportunity to use QuickFi technology to serve Johnson Controls’ customers.”

Dane Lindholm, Lead Financial Analyst of Johnson Controls said, “We are excited to offer our customers more financing options with the QuickFi digital equipment financing platform.”

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers’ mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sa-broe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @ johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About QuickFi and Innovation Finance, USA LLC:

Innovation Finance USA LLC, developer of QuickFi, serves business and non-profit borrowers in all 50 states. QuickFi is the only transparent, self-service 100% digital business equipment financing platform in North America. Utilizing the latest technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain and facial recognition, QuickFi® offers creditworthy corporate borrowers low, fixed-rate term equipment financing in minutes instead of days or weeks. Innovation Finance was founded by the executives that previously founded and led First American Commercial Bancorp, Inc. d/b/a First American Equipment Finance. Visit QuickFi.com to learn more.

