Jared Cruce Studio Wins Three Film Awards, Including Consecutive Brand Film Awards and Two Stevie Awards

Film Maker Continues to Build Stories for Brands Wanting to Connect Deeper

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jared Cruce Studio with Earth Experience, today announced that its short film, That’s Not Your Story, won two awards, including a 2020 Brand Film Award in healthcare and a 2020 Stevie Award for Best Documentary. This is the second year in a row that the studio has won a Brand Film Award, bringing its story telling and eye for brand connection to the forefront of its business.





That’s Not Your Story, featuring the Mederi Foundation and one woman’s journey navigating the rough waters of a cancer diagnosis, highlights the studio’s ability to connect with its audience and give the viewer an experience beyond traditional branding exercises. To see the award winning film, go to: https://youtu.be/FUVu354ujnc

“We are really proud of this film, and are really pleased to be accepting these awards for our client, The Mederi Foundation, as well as for the film’s subject, Keri Stromski. Keri is an inspiration in the truest sense and has so bravely faced her diagnosis by merging traditional and science based alternative medicine – she tells her story so beautifully, it has been an honor from beginning to end,” said Jared Cruce, Creative Director at Jared Cruce Studio. “This story, as well as others we have told are exactly why we do what we do. We are driven to not only promote a brand and give it wings, but to tell remarkable stories that make a difference. These are stories that would be lost if not for the craft of storytelling and film making.”

In addition to awards achieved for That’s Not Your Story, the agency has also won a 2020 Stevie Award for Love the Mission, a documentary created for Massif, that focuses on Captain Alexis McRobert and her crewmates as they take on the challenges of medical evacuation missions around the world. This film really connects to its audience as it shows a transparent view of what it takes to be a leader in such a courageous career path. To see the award winning film, go to: https://youtu.be/seFTj1IWWlw

Led by Cruce, film maker and modern brand builder, the studio helps brands and organizations find and craft their honest stories by providing a framework and strategy that leads to collaboration and deep engagement. Other 2020 Brand Film Award winners include noteworthy companies such as Apple, FOX Networks, GCI Health, Google Brand Studio, Merck, Honda, Siemens and many others.

The Brand Film Awards showcase the year’s most artistic, creative and effective films produced by and for brands, from YouTube videos to long-form documentaries. This unique mix of film festival, content and interactive workshops provides a forum for everything related to a new wave of marketing storytelling, while convening and rewarding the brands, agencies and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs and receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

To follow Jared Cruce Studios on social media, please see https://www.facebook.com/Jared-Cruce-Studio-124433717577744/ or @jaredcruce on Instagram.

About Jared Cruce Studios

Jared Cruce Studios is an award-winning content studio that aligns with a brand’s strategic goals to help retain long term customers. The studio leverages its expertise in story finding, and storytelling to deliver content that is builds trust, and drives results. With a unique ability to see the story behind the brand, Jared Cruce Studios can deliver creative brand films, branded content and brand consulting that connect authentically with audience segments, creating a true and deep experience. For more information, please visit jaredcruce.com.

