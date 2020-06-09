Inspired by Amazon Marketplace, the United States Business Association of E-Commerce Launches a Marketplace Platform to Support Entrepreneurs as they Level Up in the Digital Economy

The goal of the association is to help entrepreneurs operating small and medium-sized businesses to grow and compete more effectively in domestic and global markets.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#b2bmarketplace–In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the United States Business Association of E-Commerce (USBAEC) launched an online marketplace platform to make it easier for entrepreneurs operating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), regardless of geographic location, to leverage digital power against the majors.

Forrester forecasts that US Business to Business (B2B) eCommerce will reach $1.8 trillion and account for 17% of all B2B sales in the US by 2023. As buyers increasingly demand more options, pricing transparency, and greater flexibility, successful independent B2B sellers have transitioned online. “Executives know the importance of B2B e-commerce. They consider it to be critical to their business’s advantages and positive growth in their industry,” said Tayde Aburto, Founder of the USBAEC. “I’ve been inspired by the valuable economic contributions of platform-powered ecosystems like Amazon Marketplace, Apple, Google, and others, have made to our economy. Harnessing digital distribution models has become a must. A platform-powered business association focused on helping independent American businesses to grow and compete more effectively in domestic and global markets is needed for all entrepreneurs now. We are grateful for the opportunity to do our part to help strengthen American businesses.”

The ultimate goal is to create a disruptive business ecosystem of buyers, partners and suppliers that can contribute to the growth and development of small businesses.

The USBAEC has launched the following online marketplaces: SMEs, Minority Suppliers, Women-Owned Businesses, Veteran-Owned Businesses, Rural Businesses, LGBTQ-Owned Businesses and Exporters/Importers.

For more information, visit https://usbaec.com/

About the United States Business Association of E-Commerce:

The United States Business Association of E-Commerce is a Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace platform. USBAEC connects small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with domestic and global buyers. The association leverages the collective buying power of its members to obtain bulk discounts from suppliers and retailers, provides access to resources to help SMEs become more competitive in the digital economy and opens new markets for exporters and importers.

