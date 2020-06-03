Trustgrid Provides Secure Connectivity to Remote Workforces

Zero Trust networking platform extends software-defined perimeter to roaming end users

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trustgrid, a pioneer and leader in connecting centralized applications to distributed data sets, announced today an extension of their leading Zero Trust software-defined perimeter platform to include agents for roaming end points.

The software-defined connectivity company has deployed more than 1,000 end points, transferred more than $1 trillion in transactions through its fintech deployed connections, and is now extending its highly secure connectivity between any system, application, or device.

The newly released Mac and PC agents address the growing demand for secure connectivity between remote end users and enterprise applications that require access from personal devices in home offices.

As a replacement to VPN clients, software-defined perimeter (SDP) corrects the flaws of legacy connectivity tools by creating a secure and customized network connection for each end user. The SDP confirms that all endpoints attempting to access infrastructure are authenticated and authorized before connecting to any resources on the network.

Trustgrid’s software-defined perimeter enables user connectivity to any environment (cloud-hosted, data center or SaaS applications) and works with an organization’s existing OpenID or SAML identity provider to guarantee secure, policy-driven access to users.

While the SDP product can be used to provide secure access to any new user or device in minutes, this extension of the platform also integrates into Trustgrid’s existing Zero Trust Network and EdgeCompute products to round out its suite of interoperable cloud connectivity solutions all managed from a single pane of glass.

With the ability to integrate with cloud security solutions, such as SWG, CASB, CSPM and CWPP, the Trustgrid platform provides the networking components necessary for organizations to complete an evolution towards Gartner’s secure access service edge (SASE) model. SASE is a network architecture that combines WAN capabilities with cloud-native security functions, like secure web gateways, cloud access security brokers, firewalls, and zero-trust network access. Gartner predicts that 40% of companies will look to adopt SASE by 2024.

About Trustgrid

Trustgrid® is a pioneer and leader in secure, cloud-native software-defined connectivity. The company’s software-defined networking platform integrates the best elements of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and software-defined perimeter (SDP) technologies, to manage Zero Trust network access (ZTNA) between any application, system or end user. For more information, please visit www.trustgrid.io

