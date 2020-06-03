Apple Growth Partners Broadens Canton Office Tax Talent

CANTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, welcomes Anthony (Tony) Peterson, CPA, to the Canton office as a senior tax associate.

Peterson comes to AGP with an impressive tax and accounting background, having already passed the CPA exam within two years of completing his bachelor’s degree. Peterson served as a senior accountant in his previous role in Tuscarawas County, where he specialized in preparing and reviewing forecasting engagements modeling the tax implications of New Market Tax Credit, Historic Tax Credit, and Opportunity Zone transactions. His experience includes audits, compilations, cost certifications, partnership and non-profit tax returns, and management responsibilities. While completing his education, he provided his free time as an IRS volunteer income tax preparer for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Recently celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the Canton office in May, expanding the tax leadership team addresses the growing needs of Stark County business owners. Chairman Chuck Mullen has made a significant effort to develop additional client services as a result of strategic recruitment efforts in the Canton area.

“Our Canton location has shown significant value in the two years since our doors opened,” explains Mullen. “Tony is a fantastic addition to our Canton office with his wide range of experience early on in his career.”

Senior tax manager and Canton office leader Leif Erickson, CPA, agrees.

“Adding Tony to our team helps increase our tax services to privately held businesses, including our recent developments of COVID-19 resources specifically for business owners,” says Erickson.

In March, AGP’s COVID-19 Response Team quickly mobilized to formulate interactive tools and assistance for business owners in a variety of needs, including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) support, Main Street Lending program tools, cash management techniques, and more. The Canton office recently held a complimentary webinar for members of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce to help navigate the recent changes in legislation.

“Our Canton office is ready to help Stark’s businesses reopen and recover,” comments Mullen. “Tony’s addition to our team strengthens and expands our services.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

Contacts

Please contact Brittany White at 330.315.7852 or

bwhite@applegrowth.com for additional information