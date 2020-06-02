PicsArt Launches AI-Powered Music for Its All-in-One Photo & Video Editor

Continuing its Commitment to AI Investment, PicsArt Gives Creators Ability to Add Unique Video Soundtracks Based on Mood, Tone, and More

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AImusic—PicsArt, the world’s largest visual creative platform, today announced that it is integrating unique machine-generated audio compositions into its video editor on iOS, with plans to launch on Android later this year. Like a movie score composer, this effect helps determine the unique mood of a video, producing a soundtrack molded to fit. With this tool, PicsArt becomes the first editing app to integrate generative AI music.





Using PicsArt’s platform, creators can now enhance their videos with one-of-a-kind, AI-generated music and then share on social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram without ever getting flagged for copyrighted or unlicensed audio content. This new functionality draws from a collaboration with AI-powered music service Mubert, producing a self-learning AI algorithm that combines more than one million song samples, beats, and patterns that can automatically generate an unlimited library of new tracks and millions of minutes of copyright-protected music in an instant.

“PicsArt is where the process of storytelling begins for millions of people around the world, and increasingly, images only scratch the surface of what’s possible in visual self-expression,” said Mikayel Vardanyan, Chief Product Officer at PicsArt. “With an AI Lab in Moscow and more than 10% of our global team focused on AI-related projects, this integration marks another milestone in our commitment to AI innovation.”

Rather than painstakingly searching for specific songs to fit the tone and mood of a video, PicsArt’s effect allows users to seamlessly input themed music in just a few taps. Creators can use the “smart search” feature to select a genre, activity, and mood, and the AI-powered tool will generate a song in real-time that fits those selections. Songs have no duration limit and will never be replicated, giving creators a unique and distinctive sound for every single video.

This integration continues to solidify PicsArt’s position as the leading creative platform empowering people all over the world to share visual, and now, music-enhanced stories. With more than 150 million monthly active creators, PicsArt is the #4 top-grossing photo and video app behind Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube and was the #14th most downloaded app in the world last year.

About PicsArt

PicsArt is the world’s #1 creative platform and social editing app leading the visual storytelling revolution. With more than 150 million monthly active creators, the PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares nearly 1 billion images every month. The company has amassed one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Yerevan, Armenia; Moscow; Beijing; Tokyo; and Los Angeles, PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Siguler Guff and Company. Download the app now or visit PicsArt.com or picsart.com/brands/ for more information.

Contacts

Press Contact

Kristin Tinsley



Director of Marketing Communications – PicsArt



Kristin.tinsley@picsart.com