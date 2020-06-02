New Podcast Series Launches to Support Good Emotional Health During COVID-19

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth–CorStone today launched Resilient You, a podcast featuring award winning and world-renowned experts each week to help listeners stay mentally and emotionally healthy during times of hardship and crisis, including the current COVID-19 pandemic and other national and international crises.

Hosted by resilience expert Steve Leventhal, CEO of CorStone, the series will share groundbreaking approaches for understanding how thoughts and choices shape our lives, summoning our personal power to bounce back from life challenges and build flourishing lives. ​

Featured guests include among others:

Dan Tomasulo, Ph.D., an expert in positive psychology and ‘learned hopefulness’, honored by Sharecare as one of the top ten online influencers on the issue of depression.

Dr. Maria Sirois, Psy.D., an inspirational speaker, consultant, and licensed psychologist who has worked in the fields of wellness, grief and loss, and positive psychology.

Ryan M. Niemiec, Ph.D., an award-winning psychologist, expert in the practice of character strengths and in positive psychology/well-being, best-selling author, and international workshop leader.

Sha-en Yeo, a positive psychologist, coach, trainer, author and founder of the Positive Education School.

Vikram Patel, Ph.D., a psychiatrist and researcher and renowned expert in global mental health. He was listed in TIME Magazine's 100 most influential persons of the year in 2015.

Kristin Neff, Ph.D., widely recognized as one of the world's leading experts on self-compassion.

Listen to episodes on podcasting platforms including:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts/iTunes

Breaker

Castbox

Google Podcasts

Pocket Casts and

RadioPublic

About Host Steve Leventhal:



Since joining CorStone as Chief Executive Officer in 2008, Steve Leventhal has helped marginalized youth populations around the world build personal resilience in the face of significant social challenges and catalyze change in their communities. In 2019, Steve received the Outstanding Practitioner Award at the 2019 World Congress of Positive Psychology, awarded bi-annually to a practitioner who has shown outstanding excellence and impact in advancing the practices of positive psychology in ethical and evidence-based ways. He is a sought-after speaker on resilience and mental and emotional well-being.

About CorStone:



CorStone develops and provides personal resilience programs to improve well-being for youth worldwide, focusing on adolescent girls as critical change-agents in their communities. www.corstone.org.

