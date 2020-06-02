Garmin® and Fusion® expand Apollo Series with new products designed to enhance onboard entertainment

Apollo WB670 hideaway system and ERX400 wired remote deliver added convenience and connectivity at the helm

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced it has expanded its Fusion-branded Apollo™ Series with the introduction of the Apollo WB670 premium hideaway system and the Apollo ERX400 wired remote. Building on the innovation and success of the award-winning Apollo Series, the WB670 premium hideaway solution eliminates the need for a stereo to be present on the dash, while the ERX400 offers users complete audio entertainment control with an all-new intuitive user experience, and an ultra-compact design that can be mounted in convenient places around the boat.





“We know dash space is valuable real estate on a boat, that’s why we’re pleased to add the WB670 hideaway system and the ERX400 wired remote to our Apollo Series, giving customers more flexibility for the stereo location without compromising audio quality,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Controlling your onboard audio entertainment has never been so easy or looked this good.”

Apollo WB670 hideaway system

A powerful extension of the Apollo Series, the WB670 inherits the key audio innovations and technological brilliance from the Apollo RA670, but in a compact, space-saving form factor that can be hidden away behind the dash or mounted in a variety of locations like storage lockers, inside of the helm console or a glovebox compartment, and controlled through a compatible multi-function display (MFD) via NMEA 2000 or Ethernet.

Like all Apollo Series stereos, the WB670 includes Fusion’s Digital Signal Processing Technology (DSP) that enables the optimization of Fusion speakers, subwoofers and amplifiers in each audio zone on the boat. With just a few clicks via the free Fusion-Link™ app, boat owners can set up the preconfigured DSP profile to play high-quality audio customized to their ears and their specific environment.

The WB670 also features Fusion’s signature PartyBus™-Network capabilities that gives boaters the freedom of musical choice across the entire boat, especially when there are multiple PartyBus-enabled stereo options onboard. For advanced control, new PartyBus-Network functions like Stereo Grouping, Volume Control, Power Options and Home Zone have been added for seamless navigation of the boat’s entire audio network. When connected to a wireless network router or Wi-Fi-enabled Apollo Series stereo network or Garmin MFD, users can also enjoy high-quality audio streaming with Apple AirPlay® 2 from their compatible Apple device.

Apollo ERX400 wired remote

Featuring Fusion’s most intuitive user experience yet, the ERX400 wired remote with ethernet connectivity allows users to add full control of their audio entertainment to any zone on board and across multiple Apollo Series stereos. It has a 2.7” brilliant, optically bonded, full-color LCD display with an ultra-compact modern form factor that can either be mounted with a conventional flush finish, or integrated into the helm with a premium flat finish. Installation is quick and easy for the ERX400, and with a shallow mounting depth of just 49mm, it’s ideal for thin wall cavities where mounting depth is limited.

The new user experience on the ERX400 allows for easy navigation and control of the entire vessel’s Apollo Series stereo network, making audio and source control in any zone a seamless experience. Users can enjoy synchronized audio playback of one audio source across all Apollo Series stereos connected to the same network, with individual and multiple volume control for each stereo. The ERX400 can also be used to turn on or off any Apollo Series stereo or remote connected on the network.

Designed to withstand the harsh marine environment, the ERX400 meets international IPX6 and IPX7 weather resistance ratings from the front and back. It’s compatible with the full Apollo Series, including the new WB670, and the RA770, RA670 and SRX400 stereos.

For added convenience, both the WB670 and ERX400 can receive over-the-air software updates via the Fusion-Link app when connected to a Wi-Fi-enabled Apollo Series stereo network, or other wireless network router like a Garmin MFD. Engineered to Fusion’s True-Marine™ standard and backed by Fusion’s three-year consumer warranty, the Apollo WB670 and ERX400 have passed stringent pressure and water-tightness tests, and are designed to deliver crisp sound and quality entertainment season after season.

The new Apollo WB670 hideaway system is available now for $449.99, and the ERX400 wired remote, also available now, retails for $229.99. For more information about the Apollo series and the full range of Fusion audio and entertainment products, visit fusionentertainment.com.

Garmin was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmin’s portfolio includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Fusion, the leader in lifestyle entertainment, is dedicated to offering innovative solutions that enhance personal leisure time, whether on the water or on the road. Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and EmpirBus™.

For more than 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

