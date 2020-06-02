ArcTouch Offers Free COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Development Services for Government Agencies

Leading San Francisco app development firm to help build production apps using Apple/Google Exposure Notification system





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apps—ArcTouch, a full-service digital product development firm, today announced free app design and development services to help state and country health agencies build and launch contract tracing apps using Apple and Google’s new Exposure Notification system.

“Government health agencies need expert app creators to bring Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification system to life,” said ArcTouch founder and CEO Eric N. Shapiro. “We’re excited to share our expertise with Bluetooth proximity detection — and lend our dedicated team of app designers and engineers to this important work.”

Using mobile for contact tracing

Apple and Google recently released their Exposure Notification API, enabling mobile applications to securely and anonymously log physical proximity between mobile phones — and for people to self-report if they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19. With this backbone technology, government health agencies can build custom applications for people to privately share a positive diagnosis and anonymously notify other individuals that they may have been exposed to the virus.

ArcTouch, which has been building custom apps for iOS and Android since the dawn of the app store, is offering free design and development services to help any interested government entity build contact tracing apps using the Apple/Google standard. This work would include:

Design and development of a custom iOS and Android contact tracing app

Integration with Apple/Google Exposure Notification API

Development of the notification backend

Deployment of a pilot app for testing

Government entities and health agencies interested in learning more are encouraged to contact ArcTouch directly.

ArcTouch COVID-19 resources for government and businesses

ArcTouch also announced the Safe Distancing App Kit, a new app starter kit to help companies and their employees practice safe social distancing as offices begin to re-open. The Safe Distancing App Kit leverages Bluetooth technology in mobile phones and widely available low-cost wearables to monitor the proximity between people and alert them if they are within an unsafe distance for an extended period of time.

For more information about ArcTouch and its COVID-19 app development services for government and business, visit arctouch.com/covid.

ABOUT ARCTOUCH

Since 2009, ArcTouch has been helping companies forge meaningful connections with their customers and employees through custom digital products. From apps for phones and TVs to voice assistants and smart products, the software we create powers the connected lifestyle. ArcTouch works with some of the world’s most recognizable brands, from Fortune 500 companies to influential startups, including 3M, Hawaiian Airlines, McCormick, Amazon, Audi, Quizlet, and more. ArcTouch is part of Grey, a WPP company.

