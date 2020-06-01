PAX Labs Launches New Connected App for Desktop

Puts Access to Information and Control Back in the Hands of Apple Users

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today PAX Labs announced a new web-based desktop app for use with the PAX® 3, PAX® Era Pro™, and PAX® Era™ cannabis vaporizer devices. Built in response to Apple’s removal of vaporization-related apps from the App Store, PAX’s new desktop solution delivers access to important product information and safety features. Millions of consumers in 38 legal states and Canada, including medical patients and veterans, rely on the PAX Mobile App to control their cannabis experience, and now, MacOS users will once again have access to those features.

“We’re thrilled to be able to restore functionality to Apple users,” said Jesse Silver, SVP of Product at PAX Labs. “While we build our devices to work beautifully even without the app, the magic truly happens when you have precision control over things like temperature and dose, not to mention the confidence that comes with this level of information and transparency around what’s in the pod. Because so many of our features are developed through the lens of delivering a predictable, high quality experience, it was really important to us that all of our customers could access them.”

MacOS users can now connect through Bluetooth to access:

Temperature Control: Fine-tune to desired temperature

Dose and Session Control: Better manage consumption

PodID™: See lab reports and strain information

PodExplore™: Learn about pods in your region

Lock Out: Lock your PAX to control unwanted use by others

LED & Haptics: Control brightness and haptic feedback

Era Pro only: PAXSmart™, ExpertTemp™, firmware updates and more

The desktop app is available on pax.com/app. For MacOS users, Chrome is required for the ultimate experience across all PAX devices. Functionality for Windows users is currently limited to Era Pro. Android users can download the PAX Mobile App from Google Play.

About PAX Labs

PAX is the leader in premium cannabis vaporizer technology, with award-winning devices for both oil concentrates and flower. Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX has revolutionized the consumer experience through innovation and product design that takes the guesswork out of cannabis and delivers quality, safety and predictability. PAX is committed to its mission of establishing cannabis as a force for good. PAX Labs does not manufacture, produce or sell cannabis. For more information, visit pax.com.

Contacts

Laura Fogelman



Sr. Director, Communications & Public Affairs



press@pax.com