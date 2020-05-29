    • News

    Pinterest to Participate at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference

    SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced that Todd Morgenfeld, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference on June 4, 2020 at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET).

    A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

    Disclosure Information

    Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

    About Pinterest

    Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

    Contacts

    Press
    Mike Mayzel

    press@pinterest.com

    Investor Relations
    Doug Clark

    ir@pinterest.com

