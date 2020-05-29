KartRider Rush+ Surpasses 10 Million Global Downloads Within Two Weeks!

Nexon’s Thrilling Mobile Racer Adds Three New Tracks and New Character ‘Dino Ethen’

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kartracer–Let’s go full throttle! Today, Nexon announced that its newest free-to-play mobile racer game, KartRider Rush+, surpassed 10 million downloads in just two week since launch.





Inspired by the popular KartRider franchise, KartRider Rush+ zoomed to the top of the Google Play and Apple App stores, clocking in 3.57 million daily users. With its limitless customization options and over 50 tracks and 20 karts to choose from, KartRider Rush+ players can personalize their races for an experience that is truly unique and action-packed.

KartRider Rush+ has also expanded the experience even further, introducing three new exhilarating tracks – “Dino Town”, “Namsan Tour” and “The Bridge of Fate” – and the exciting new character “Dino Ethen.” Along with new tracks and characters, racers who join by May 31 will be rewarded with an “L-decoder x 5” bonus beginning June 2.

KartRider Rush+ will also offer additional rewards such as “Dino Ethen Code” and “Orange Lucky Coin” in an exclusive login event and for players who’d like to test their skills on the newly released tracks.

KartRider Rush+ is available globally via iOS and Android in multiple languages including English, Korean, Thai and Traditional Chinese. Visit https://kartrush.nexon.com and follow @KRRushPlus on Twitter for the latest updates and information.

About KartRider Rush+ https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

